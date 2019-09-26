Jones hails Saints star Ludlam and discusses Francis incident after England win

Eddie Jones labelled Lewis Ludlam 'one of the most impressive young forwards out there' after the Saints flanker scored his first England try in the World Cup win against USA.

Ludlam rounded off a fantastic all-round display with a second-half score in a 45-7 success in Kobe.

The 23-year-old finally established himself at Franklin's Gardens last season, having emerged from the Saints Academy.

And he is now living the dream on the international stage, playing in both of England's World Cup matches so far.

"He's an incredible young player and he's only going to get better," said Jones after seeing his side run in seven tries against the USA.

"He was lucky to make Northampton's B team 12 months ago and he's out here in a World Cup and one of the most impressive young forwards out there."

England boss Eddie Jones

Piers Francis also impressed for England after being given a start at inside centre.

But he could find himself in hot water with the citing officer after a hit on former Saints back Will Hooley in the opening seconds of the match.

"We leave that up to the referee," Jones said.

"We're quite happy whatever the judicial process is to take part in it.

"We've got no qualms one way or the other.

"Whatever way it goes, we'll support the decision by World Rugby."