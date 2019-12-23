Injury issues for Gloucester ahead of trip to Saints

Gloucester could be without three key players for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game against Saints at Franklin's Gardens.

Wing Ollie Thorley, prop Val Rapava Ruskin and back row forward Ruan Ackermann are all rated as doubts.

Thorley is going through return-to-play protocols after suffering concussion during last Friday's 36-3 win against Worcester Warriors at Kingsholm.

Rapava Ruskin is struggling with a dead leg, while Ackermann has a hamstring issue.

But Gloucester boss Johan Ackermann is remaining hopeful, particularly on the fitness of talented wide man Thorley.

“He is in the process of returning," Ackermann told Gloucestershire Live.

"He passed the first tick but obviously there are a few steps the protocol demands.

"It’s only a time game now. We’ll only know around Thursday or Friday if he has ticked all the boxes and if there’s no symptoms.

"If he’s fine, he’ll be ready to go.

“Val has got a dead leg. He’ll only be able to train at a late stage of the week so we’ll have to make a decision on him.

“Ruan Ackermann has a sore hamstring we will monitor during the week and, again, if he doesn’t pass all the fitness tests we won’t risk him this weekend.”

Italy international Jake Polledri could hand his side a boost as the flanker looks set to return from a shoulder injury that has seen him to miss the past two games.

“After today’s training and tomorrow’s training, he has got certain things he has to pass in his assessments but we hope Jake Polledri will be back,” said Ackermann.