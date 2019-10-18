Injury-hit Saints name youthful side for season opener at Saracens

Saints will be without Teimana Harrison and Heinrich Brüssow for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership season opener at Saracens.

Harrison is ruled out with a chest injury, while Brüssow has a hamstring problem.



It means Alex Coles and JJ Tonks will join Tom Wood in the back row at Allianz Park.



Saints have named a total of nine Academy graduates in a youthful starting 15.



Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; Waller (c), Fish, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Coles, Tonks, Wood.

Replacements: van Vuuren, van Wyk, Painter, Bean, Eadie, Tupai, Symons, Sleightholme.