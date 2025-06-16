Indian leg-spinner Chahal to miss Northants clash with Middlesex

Yuzvendra Chahal helped Punjab Kings reach the final of the Indian Premier League

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will not be available for Northants' Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Middlesex that starts at Wantage Road on Sunday (June 22).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that is going to open the door for Australian Lloyd Pope to make his debut in English first-class cricket.

Chahal had been expected to be available to play for the County for the final seven Championship games of the summer, as well as the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Northants head coach Darren Lehmann has revealed the 34-year-old is now not due to be available until the following match, which is against Kent in Canterbury a week later (June 29).

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 19 wickets in just four County Championship matches for Northants last season

Chahal was part of the Punjab Kings team that was beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the delayed Indian Premier League Final, which was not played until June 3.

It means he is now only set be available for six Championship encounters for Northants, as well as the 50-over campaign.

"Chahal is coming back, but he misses the first Championship game," said the Australian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have Lloyd Pope here for leg-spin, and we can bowl him so we are okay."

Pope has played in all of the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast matches so far this season, and is this week acclimatising to the red ball game as he plays for Northants seconds in their four-day clash against Somerset in Taunton.

Chahal was a big hit in his four-game stint for Northants at the back end of last summer, recording career-best red ball figures of nine for 99 in a mtch against Derbyshire.

In all, he claimed 19 wickets at 21 apiece.

Following this Friday night’s Vitality Blast encounter against Notts Outlaws at the County Ground, Northants play two four-day games before resuming their T20 campiaign with a home date against Lancashire Lightning on Friday, July 4.