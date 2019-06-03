IN PICTURES: The players who are leaving Saints this summer
With the season now over, 10 Saints players will be moving on to pastures new.
Monday 03 June 2019 13:21
The likes of long-serving stars Ken Pisi and Luther Burrell are departing after adding so much to life at Franklin's Gardens, and here we take a closer look at the full list of leavers.
1. Tom Emery - one appearance
The youngster showed some promise but was never able to break into the first-team picture properly and he's recently been playing for England's sevens side.
2. Matt Worley - one appearance
The utility back joined Saints last summer but he was only able to make one first-team appearance and will now join Championship club Bedford Blues.
3. Charlie Davies - five appearances
The scrum-half was a late signing last summer and he faced a tough task competing with Cobus Reinach and Alex Mitchell. Davies has now taken the decision to retire from rugby.
4. James Haskell - five appearances
The experienced back row forward joined Saints last summer as he tried to further his World Cup ambitions but he was hugely unfortunate with injuries and only played five competitive matches for the club.
