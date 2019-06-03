Luther Burrell is leaving Saints this summer after seven years at the club

IN PICTURES: The players who are leaving Saints this summer

With the season now over, 10 Saints players will be moving on to pastures new.

The likes of long-serving stars Ken Pisi and Luther Burrell are departing after adding so much to life at Franklin's Gardens, and here we take a closer look at the full list of leavers.

The youngster showed some promise but was never able to break into the first-team picture properly and he's recently been playing for England's sevens side.

1. Tom Emery - one appearance

The youngster showed some promise but was never able to break into the first-team picture properly and he's recently been playing for England's sevens side.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The utility back joined Saints last summer but he was only able to make one first-team appearance and will now join Championship club Bedford Blues.

2. Matt Worley - one appearance

The utility back joined Saints last summer but he was only able to make one first-team appearance and will now join Championship club Bedford Blues.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The scrum-half was a late signing last summer and he faced a tough task competing with Cobus Reinach and Alex Mitchell. Davies has now taken the decision to retire from rugby.

3. Charlie Davies - five appearances

The scrum-half was a late signing last summer and he faced a tough task competing with Cobus Reinach and Alex Mitchell. Davies has now taken the decision to retire from rugby.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The experienced back row forward joined Saints last summer as he tried to further his World Cup ambitions but he was hugely unfortunate with injuries and only played five competitive matches for the club.

4. James Haskell - five appearances

The experienced back row forward joined Saints last summer as he tried to further his World Cup ambitions but he was hugely unfortunate with injuries and only played five competitive matches for the club.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3