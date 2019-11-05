Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes have been at the World Cup

IN PICTURES: The key players table-topping Saints have yet to call upon this season

Saints are the only Gallagher Premiership side to have won all three league games this season - and they have done it without a host of big names.

Here are some of the key men who have yet to play for Saints in the league during the 2019/20 campaign...

The fly-half has been at the World Cup with Wales, helping them to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to South Africa

1. Dan Biggar

The fly-half has been at the World Cup with Wales, helping them to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to South Africa
Getty
Buy a Photo
The talented back has been with England at the World Cup, featuring in the pool clash with the USA

2. Piers Francis

The talented back has been with England at the World Cup, featuring in the pool clash with the USA
Getty
Buy a Photo
The experienced New Zealand prop arrived at Saints last week and is now available for selection

3. Owen Franks

The experienced New Zealand prop arrived at Saints last week and is now available for selection
Getty
Buy a Photo
The hooker has been recovering from a knee injury, which has seen him sidelined since last December

4. Dylan Hartley

The hooker has been recovering from a knee injury, which has seen him sidelined since last December
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3