IN PICTURES: Relive the Steelbacks' dramatic T20 win over Birmingham Bears

After suffering defeats in their opening two matches, at Durham and Nottinghamshire, Josh Cobb's came good at under the Wantage Road floodlights as they saw off the in-form Bears by 21 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method.

It was a brilliant performance from the Steelbacks bowlers after the Bears had been set a revised target of 133 to win from 16 overs folllowing a rain break.

They were at one point in control at 91 for three, but they were superbly restricted to 111 for eight, with Ben Sanderson and Faheem Ashraf both claiming two wickets, and Nathan Buck, Dwaine Pretorious and Graeme White one apiece.

Earlier, Rob Keogh had struck 59 from 48 balls and Alex Wakely 38 from 35 balls to help steer Northants from a tricky 36 for three to a competitive 155 for six.

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds was at the County Ground on Friday to capture the action, and here is a selection of her images from the match.

The Steelbacks are scheduled to be back in action at the County Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Yorkshire Vikings are the visitors, with the action set to get underway at 2.30pm.



