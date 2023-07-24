In pictures: Daventry Tigers take on the best in the world at Taekwondo International World Championships

The students are bringing home 60 medals from the tournament.
Northamptonshire students from Daventry Tigers, established by Mark and Sarah Robson, and its sister clubs prepared intensely to compete at the 2023 Taekwondo International World Championships.
Nearly 3000 martial artists representing over 20 countries took part in the tournament over the three days, July 14-16, at Coventry Skydome.
70 local students won 23 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze medals across a variety of events, with a total of 60 medals.
The results exceeded the team’s expectations.
1. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships
Daventry, Woodford Halse, and Banbury students from Daventry Tigers, established by Mark and Sarah Robson, and its sister clubs competing at the 2023 Taekwondo International World Championships. Photo: Kevin Wyllie
2. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships
Musical patterns medal winners Oliver Griffiths, Lauren Hughes, and Harry McDowell at the Taekwondo International World Championships on Friday, July 14. Photo: Mark Robson
3. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships
The 'Silver Foxes’, Chris Sills, Andrew Bull, and Tom Lewington, on the journey to winning bronze medals in the adult blue and red belt synchronised team patterns. Photo: Mark Robson
4. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships
Max Hlavac winning an individual gold medal in the boys’ junior blue belt patterns category. Photo: Mark Robson