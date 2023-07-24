News you can trust since 1869
In pictures: Daventry Tigers take on the best in the world at Taekwondo International World Championships

The students are bringing home 60 medals from the tournament.
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

Northamptonshire students from Daventry Tigers, established by Mark and Sarah Robson, and its sister clubs prepared intensely to compete at the 2023 Taekwondo International World Championships.

Nearly 3000 martial artists representing over 20 countries took part in the tournament over the three days, July 14-16, at Coventry Skydome.

70 local students won 23 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze medals across a variety of events, with a total of 60 medals.

The results exceeded the team’s expectations.

Daventry, Woodford Halse, and Banbury students from Daventry Tigers, established by Mark and Sarah Robson, and its sister clubs competing at the 2023 Taekwondo International World Championships.

1. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships

Daventry, Woodford Halse, and Banbury students from Daventry Tigers, established by Mark and Sarah Robson, and its sister clubs competing at the 2023 Taekwondo International World Championships. Photo: Kevin Wyllie

Musical patterns medal winners Oliver Griffiths, Lauren Hughes, and Harry McDowell at the Taekwondo International World Championships on Friday, July 14.

2. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships

Musical patterns medal winners Oliver Griffiths, Lauren Hughes, and Harry McDowell at the Taekwondo International World Championships on Friday, July 14. Photo: Mark Robson

The 'Silver Foxes’, Chris Sills, Andrew Bull, and Tom Lewington, on the journey to winning bronze medals in the adult blue and red belt synchronised team patterns.

3. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships

The 'Silver Foxes’, Chris Sills, Andrew Bull, and Tom Lewington, on the journey to winning bronze medals in the adult blue and red belt synchronised team patterns. Photo: Mark Robson

Max Hlavac winning an individual gold medal in the boys’ junior blue belt patterns category.

4. Daventry Tigers students at Taekwondo International World Championships

Max Hlavac winning an individual gold medal in the boys’ junior blue belt patterns category. Photo: Mark Robson

