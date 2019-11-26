'I have been living the dream at Saints' - Hutchinson reacts to his new deal

Rory Hutchinson says he has been living the dream with Saints during the past six months and is delighted to have signed a new deal at the club.

The talented 23-year-old has been one of the stand-out players for the black, green and gold since cementing a first-team spot earlier this year.

Hutchinson has made 46 appearances to date, scoring 13 tries in the process.

He has created many more, with his sublime passing game becoming a key feature in a free-flowing Saints side.

His fine club form earned Hutchinson a place in the Scotland squad ahead of the World Cup, but he was surprisingly left out of the group that travelled to the tournament in Japan.

Nevertheless, the Cambridge-born back has continued to excel for Saints, and he has now opted to extend his stay at the Gardens.

“I feel like I have been living out my dream over the last six months or so, playing for Northampton Saints and making my international debut for Scotland,” Academy product Hutchinson said.

“Franklin’s Gardens is a fantastic place to play rugby.

"I trust in Chris Boyd and what he and all the coaches here are doing at the club, so I’ve no doubt that this is the best place for me to develop even further and win more silverware in the coming years.

“Ever since I first pulled on the black, green and gold jersey, I was desperate to win trophies with Saints and that ambition definitely still burns brightly.

“There are some seriously gifted players around me in Northampton, and I’m really confident together we can achieve a lot over the coming years.”