Hutchinson happy to be part of a Saints side with such potential

Rory Hutchinson says he's loving being part of a Saints side that is 'moving forwards'.

And the skilful centre believes there is much more to come from the club next season.

The 2018/19 campaign ended for the black, green and gold last Saturday as they lost 42-12 at Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-finals.

But Saints were still able to reflect on a hugely positive campaign, which saw them finish fourth, reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup and bag the Premiership Rugby Cup.

And Hutchinson, who can look forward to linking up with Scotland's World Cup training squad this summer, has been a big part of the success story.

The 23-year-old made 17 appearances during the season, having missed the first few months of it with an injury he picked up in a friendly against Glasgow Warriors in August.

And Hutchinson said: "Obviously there's been ups and downs and lots of frustration at the start but I've really enjoyed being back and being with the team.

"I really missed it at the beginning of the season so it's really nice to be back part of a team that's moving forwards.

"I'm really looking forward to linking up with some old faces at Scotland.

"I'll make sure I get some time off but then I'll give it my best shot in the summer - that's all I can ask for really."

Hutchinson, who won Saints' breakthrough player of the season award and was on the shortlist for the Premiership prize in the same category, provided one of the moments of the season last Saturday, with his assist for Ahsee Tuala's try something spectacular.

And he added: "It's obviously disappointing getting to a semi-final and losing but we've come a long way since last year.

"I don't think many people thought we could even get to a semi-final so everyone's really proud of the team, how far we've come in just one year.

"Hopefully there's more to come."