Huge boost for Northants as leg-spinner Calvin Harrison signs two-year deal

Calvin Harrison has signed a two-year deal at Northants

The 27-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder has been released a year early from his contract by Nottinghamshire, and has signed a two-year deal at the County Ground.

Harrison impressed during a series of loan spells throughout the 2025 season, playing 10 County Championship games in total.

He ended the season as Northants' leading wicket-taker in red ball cricket, claiming 36 wickets at 29.61 apiece, having hit the ground running with a career-best seven for 119 on his debut against Lancashire at Old Trafford in April - and 11 wickets in the match.

Calvin Harrison in batting action for Northants last summer

And it wasn't just with the ball that Harrison impressed.

The South African-born player, who ws brought up in Somerset, was given the chance to bat at number three for Northants,a and grabbed it with both hands as he hit a maiden first-class century against Kent.

He also scored two half-centuries as he totalled 456 runs at an average of 32.57, while in the field he snared 17 catches.

A statement read: "Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are thrilled to announce the permanent signing of Calvin Harrison.

"The leg-spinner joins the club on a two-year deal after impressive performances while on loan in 2025."

Harrison said: “After being on loan with Northamptonshire this summer, I’m looking forward to joining on a full-time basis.

“I enjoyed working with Boof (Darren Lehmann) and the whole coaching team, and I’m hoping to help contribute to us going on and winning trophies."

Harrison’s signing for Northants will also see him get the chance to shine in white ball cricket at Wantage Road.

He was an ever-present in the Notts Outlaws team during their 2025 Vitality Blast campaign, taking 12 wickets, and was part of David Willey's Trent Rockets squad in The Hundred, although he only played one game.

He has also previously played in The Hundred for Manchester Originals.