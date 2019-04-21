Holder hails Northants team-mate after starring in win against Warwickshire

Jason Holder hailed Northants team-mate Blessing Muzarabani after the pair masterminded the Steelbacks' first win of the season.

Holder hammered an unbeaten 60 from 31 balls against Warwickshire at the County Ground as Northants made 358 for six, having been sent in.

And the West Indies skipper then took three for 26 as the away side were bowled out for just 164, slumping to their heaviest List A defeat.

Zimbabwean pace ace Muzarabani also produced a big bowling display, claiming three for 28 from his 8.4 overs in the Royal London One-Day Cup clash.

And Holder said: “It was a very good team performance - everyone pulled their weight.

"We had a disappointing performance in Derby (on Friday) so it’s great to see the guys bounce back.

Blessing Muzarabani was in the wickets

“The platform was laid with the bat and it was a great effort to score 350.

“The pitch had good carry and bounce and we exploited that really well.

"Blessing was outstanding with the new ball, he set the tone and everyone followed on nicely.”

Northants have now lost two and won one of their 50-over matches, having previously drawn their opening two Specsavers County Championship Division Two matches.

Warwickshire are still waiting for their first win of the 50-over campaign.

And first-team coach Jim Troughton said: "We didn’t hit our lengths consistently with the ball. We fed them too many balls to hit, whereas against Yorkshire we forced them to defend.

“Then Blessing and Holder with their lengths, that was the difference between one team posting a total and the other one not.

“Alex Thomson, under pressure, played well with the bat and there have been some other good signs for our young players.

“Records don’t bother me, it’s about losing two points and we have pick ourselves up for Tuesday now."