History in the making as Steelbacks Women make County Ground debut

Northants Steelbacks Women will make history when they play their first match at the County Ground on Saturday.

Northants Steelbacks Women will make history when they play their first match at the County Ground on Saturday.

And then they quickly follow it up with another one two days later!

David Ripley's side have begun the Metro Bank One Day Cup Division Two season in great style, claiming wins against Leicestershire at Grace Road and then Gloucestershire at Geddington CC.

They are one of three teams to start the 50-over campaign with two wins out of two, and on Saturday they host another of those sides when they take on Middlesex at Wantage Road (start 10.30am).

Indeed, it is ahuge weekend for the Steelbacks, as they are also in action at the County Ground on Bank Holiday Monday when they begin their Vitality T20 County Cup campaign with a first round tie against Worcestershire Rapids (start 2.30pm).

But first up the County will be aiming to secure a third straight 50-over win, and they will once again look to in-form batter Michaela Kirk to make her mark.

On loan from top flight side Blaze, Kirk hit an unbeaten century on debut against Leicestershire and then top-scored with 88 in the win over Gloucestershire.

Beth Ascott has also contributed a couple of key innings, while with the ball, both Ella Phillips and Amelia Kemp have collected four-wicket hauls.

A win could take the Steelbacks top of the division two table, although they would need leaders Worcestershire to slip up in their home game against Sussex Sharks.

Monday's clash with the Rapids will have an extra edge as the Vitality T20 County Cup is a knockout competition.

A total of 37 teams are involved in the competition from across all three tiers of national women's cricket, with the tier one sides not playing until the third round.

The clash against the Rapids is a tricky one for the Steelbacks, who know that if they win they will travel to the winners of the tie between Shropshire and Norfolk in round two next Saturday (May 10).

For the match against Middlesex, admission is free for all spectators.

The gates open at 9:30am and spectators are encouraged to enter the ground via the Wantage Road gates. The Long Room Bar will be open, serving refreshments and snacks.