It has been a miserable campaign with the bat so far for the County, who have mustered a meagre one batting bonus point in their seven matches to date.

That means they have posted just one first innings score of more than 250 all season, and is one of the major reasons the team is rock-bottom of the table having won just one and lost five of their seven fixtures.

The team has been bowled out for totals of 56, 63 and 72, and they sit 12 points adrift at the foot of division one, 33 points away from third-from-bottom Kent and safety.

Rob Keogh is one of only two Northants batters to score a century this season (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Only Rob Keogh and Australian import Sam Whiteman have scored centuries all summer, while Saif Zaib has also looked the part at times.

They are the only three currently averaging more than 30, with the likes of Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Saif Zaib, Luke Procter, Josh Cobb, Hassan Azad and Lewis McManus have all really struggled for form.

It has been widely reported that Northants have bolstered their line-up with the signing of India batter Prithvi Shaw, who is currently playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy in his native country.

But there has been no confirmation of that deal from the club, and even if the 23-year-old does end up joining the County, the other batters have to up their performance levels.

Asked what he believes the problem has been with the batting this season, Sadler admitted: "If we could put our finger on it, it would be easier to sort out wouldn't it I suppose?

"It's one of the things with professional sport, it can happen, but the preparation is good.

"I do feel we had some tough conditions to bat in in those first six games. We lost five out of six tosses and we were batting under lights, in conditions that didn't suit, and it is not an excuse but it is a contributing factor.

"We also lost some experience, and losing Proccy (Luke Procter) for those three games was tough, and we lost Lewis (McManus) our vice-captain and senior keeper as well, and sometimes when you are under pressure you call on those senior players don't you?

"Look, it's no escuse for getting bowled out for 60 or 70 or whatever, but these lads have trained hard and I know they are all hurting that they haven't scored the amount of runs they are capable of.

"But that is part of professional sport, how you bounce back and show some resilience when you are under a bit of pressure, and to go out and play you own game.

"We are backing them to come good and hopefully in the near future."

Monday's match against Middlesex is being played at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood, and even though the season is only at the midway point, the County need to win to keep alive their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Like Northants, Middlesex have also only managed one batting point this season, but they have managed to win two of their seven games.