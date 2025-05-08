Head coach Lehmann keeps faith as Northants return home to face Lancashire

Harry Conway is in line for his home debut as Northamptonshire take on Lancashire on Friday

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann has named an unchanged 12-man squad for Friday's County Ground clash with fellow strugglers Lancashire (start 11am).

It's seventh versus sixth at Wantage Road, with neither side boasting a win between them from eight matches so far this term, and Northants will be keen to bounce back from their 132-run defeat at leaders Leicestershire last weekend.

It was a second defeat in four matches for the County, with Northants being bowled out cheaply in both innings, but Lehman is keeping faith with the players selected for the trip to Grace Road.

Left-arm seamer Liam Guthrie will be hoping to get a recall to the starting 11, but Lehmann was pleased with his attack as they claimed 20 wickets against the Foxes, and it could be he sticks with the same starting side.

There is set to be a home debut for Aussie seamer Harry Conway, while Ben Sanderson will play at the County Ground for the first time in 2025. On-loan leg-spinner Calvin Harrison could also be set for a first game at Wantage Road having played three away games so far.

"Conway took eight wickets in the game, and Sanderson coming back into the team and getting nine was outstanding as well," Lehmann told SteelbacksTV.

"Between them we are really happy with where they are at, they have recovered well from the short turnaround and are alright to play, so fingers crossed we will get a decent game in and make some runs.

"So it is the same 12, and we will make a decision on who will be 12th man in the morning once we have seen conditions and the weather."

Inbetween the heavy defeats to Kent and Leicestershire, Northants had the better of draws on the road against Lancashire and Derbyshire, and the Australian is keen for his team to replicate their form from the clash at Old Trafford four weeks ago.

On that occasion, the home side had to bat out the final day to escpae with a draw in a game that saw Harrison claim 11 wickets on his County debut, although he hasn't taken a wicket in the two matches since.

"We played a really good game at their joint," said Lehmann. "We know them well, they are a good quality side so we will have to be on top of our game again.

"The key for us is batting well and starting well, and if we do that then we are in the game and away we go."

Batting well was not something the team managed at Grace Road as they were bowled out for scores of 191 and 156, and it was a performance that frustrated the Northants head coach.

"It was missed opportunities again, really," said Lehmann. "We were probably a bit short with the bat, but we held all of our catches and took 20 wickets which is what you have to do, so that is the pleasing thing.

"We did give a few too many extras away, but we have spoken about all that.

"The next thing was to get some partnerships going with the bat, but again we were in the game.

"So that was pleasing, but the disappointing thing is not finishing the job off."

Lancashire arrive at Wantage Road having drawn all four of their matches so far.

They sit one place and nine points above Northants, with both sides way off the current top two of Leicestershire and Derbyshire, although they have both played a game more.

Friday's action will be the first taste of home cricket for Northants since they were beaten by Kent way back on April 6.

Northants squad v Lancashire: Procter (c), Bartlett, Broad, Conway, Guthrie, Harrison, Keogh, McManus, Sales, Sanderson, Vasconcelos, Zaib