Haskell sends message to Saints supporters after announcing retirement

James Haskell has sent a message to Saints supporters after announcing that he will retire at the end of the season.

The flanker moved to Northampton after leaving Wasps last summer, but he has only been able to feature in five competitive matches for the club.

Haskell has been plagued by injuries, leaving him frustrated at a lack of match action.

But he still feels he has a part to play as Saints bid to claim Gallagher Premiership glory in the coming weeks and is hugely thankful for the support he has received at Franklin's Gardens.

"Thank you so much for all of your messages and support this season," said the 34-year-old former England international.

"I'm really sad that I haven't got to play as much as I wanted for the club.

"I came to Saints knowing it was an incredible place that was really tough and uncompromising on the field, little did I know the rich history and the amazing, passionate fans the club had.

"I know some people were a bit wary of me signing and I haven't been able to put together as many performances as I'd want, but I've loved every minute of it and I've worked as hard as I could to help the squad.

"I will continue to do that until the end of the season.

"For all those of you who have come up to me throughout the year and welcomed my family, I really appreciate all that.

"This club's going places, it's a great club to be part of and I'll always treasure this moment."