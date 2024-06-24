Gus Miller's pride as he makes instant impact on first-class debut for Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gus Miller was beaming with pride after making his first-class debut for Northants in their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash against Glamorgan at Cardiff on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was handed a first start in four-day cricket by head coach John Sadler, with senior seamers Ben Sanderson and Jack White both not involved, and George Scrimshaw ruled out for the season with a back injury.

And the Oxford-born all-rounder made an instant impact with the bat in hand, hitting 40 from 81 balls to help rescue his side from 195 for seven to post 279 all out, after skipper Luke Procter had won the toss and opted to bat.

Miller then also opened the bowling with teenager Raphy Weatherall as Glamorgan eased to 36 without loss in seven overs, and although it wasn't a great day for Northants, it was a landmark day for the club's latest debut boy and homegrown product.

“It was obviously a very proud moment for myself and my family as I have worked very hard to get to this point," said Miller.

"I didn’t think at one point in the morning I would have much to do but it is what it is.

"I was glad to get an opportunity with the bat and bat with Liam Patterson-White for a bit and put on a decent partnership and get the guys to what I think is a competitive score on that wicket.”

Northants, who also handed a first appearance of the summer to leg-spinner Alex Russell, looked to be in a good position as they eased to 109 for two after the early dismissals of Ricardo Vasconcelos and Prithvi Shaw, who was playing for the first time this season after replacing fellow Indian Karun Nair as the club's overseas signing.

Gus Miller made his first-class debut for Northants in their division two clash at Glamorgan

That was thanks to 65 from Emilio Gay and 48 from skipper Procter, but the County then slumped to 195 for seven before Miller and Liam Patterson-White (30), who has rejoined the club on loan from Nottinghamshire, boosted things towards the end.

Three wickets a piece for Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin and James Harris were the highlight for Glamorgan.

After winning the toss, Northants were pegged back early on by two wickets for Harris.

The first was Vasconcelos who was bowled for seven and Harris claimed his second wicket in his next over when Shaw edged a ball to Sam Northeast at first slip to leave Northants 19 for two.

Gay made a patient and well-made 65 that included some lovely drives through the off side and he shared a stand of 90 with Procter.

Gay was out when he edged Gorvin to Marnus Labuschagne at second slip to leave the County 109 for three.

A stand of 48 between Procter and Rob Keogh took the visitors past 150 before both departed at the start of a spell that saw the County lose four wickets for 28 runs.

Lewis McManus was trapped lbw by van der Gugten for 19 bfore Patterson-White combined with Miller for a stand of 37.

But Patterson-White chipped a ball from Gorvin to Eddie Byrom at point for 30 with Northants still 18 runs short of claiming a batting bonus point.

Miller and Weatherall took Northants past 250 to claim that first point of the game, with Miller's 40 including the only two sixes of the innings.

Eddie Byrom and Billy Root successfully saw out the seven overs that were left to bowl at the end of the day without too many alarms as the inexperienced pair of Miller and Weatherall didn’t get the same movement that Glamorgan managed with the ball.