Gloucester boss Ackermann impressed with Boyd's 'tremendous' work at Saints

Johan Ackermann has hailed the 'tremendous' job Chris Boyd as done at Saints.

And the Gloucester boss has warned his players of how dangerous the black, green and gold can be ahead of Saturday's sold-out clash at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 2pm).

Saints have won four of their six Gallagher Premiership games this season but Gloucester were victorious at the Gardens during the previous campaign.

And Ackermann will be hoping his side can repeat April's 40-31 success as they look to back up last weekend's 36-3 win against Worcester Warriors.

“We were very happy and grateful for the win (against Worcester)," Ackermann said.

"It was one of our better performances, just in the way that we controlled the game in the right areas.

"We have to get consistency in our performances but there were a lot of good things.

“Apart from last weekend, they (Saints) have been brilliant so far this season.

"They’ve got quality players throughout and a very good team with guys that can punish you all over the field.

“They’re a quality side and Chris Boyd has done tremendously there.

"So, huge respect but obviously we’ll be up for the challenge and giving it our best shot.”