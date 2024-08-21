Gay and Vasconcelos set to open up as Northants face crucial Middlesex clash

Emilio Gay will open the batting for Northants in their four-day clash at Middlesex (Picture: Peter Short)

Emilio Gay and Ricardo Vasconcelos are set to return to open the batting for Northants in their crucial Vitality Championship Division Two clash with Middesex in Northwood on Thursday.

The County's ranks will also be boosted by a first red-ball appearance for Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, following his stunning five-wicket haul on his club debut in last week's Metro Bank One Day Cup win at Kent.

Senior seamer Ben Sanderson is fit and will lead the bowling attack, but fellow strike bowler Jack White is rated at '50-50' to play as he struggles to shake off a neck strain.

Teenage fast bowler Raphy Weatherall definitely misses out due to a back strain.

Ricardo Vasconcelos has recovered from a groin strain

The return of Vasconcelos and Gay is good news for head coach John Sadler, with Northants striving for a first four-day win of the season - and one that would keep alive their slim chances of promotion back to the top flight.

The County go into Thursday's match sitting one place off the bottom of the table, but they are only 30 points behind second-placed Middlesex, so a win at Merchant Taylors' School would see them back in the frame with four matches still to play.

Gay hasn't featured since the One Day Cup loss to Middlesex at Radlett in July, following the announcement that he will be leaving at the end of the season to join Durham.

But the classy left-hander is back in the ranks for the final five Championship matches of the season.

Vasconcelos has been sidelined as a precaution since suffering a groin strain while fielding in the One Day Cup loss to Lancashire on August 11, but he has been declared fit.

"Vasco tweaked a groin in the MB 50, but he's fine and has recovered from that," revealed Sadler. "He didn't play the last 50-over game, but he is back and will be playing.

"Emilio is back in as well and will play. He is obviously going to Durham which is his decision, but he is still very keen to play, perform and help us win in the Championship until the end of the season.

"He has made it clear he is determined to help us win games.”

On White, Sadler said: “Jack is nursing a neck injury at the minute, which is not a major concern I don't think, but it is one that just seems to be lingering a bit longer than we thought it would.

"It is a fine line between pushing somebody through that extra bit of pain, ot pulling them out if they are not quite right, because what we don't want to do is lose him for a long chunk.

"He is frustrated. He had a little bowl on Monday but he is still very sore, so it is 50/50 whether or not he plays against Middlesex.

"Sando has had a good little break though, so he is fresh and ready to go."

The rain-affected match between Northants and Middlesex at the County Ground in April ended in a one-innings draw.

Gay hit a career-best 261 in Northants' 552 for six declared, and the visitors responded with 553 for two - former County loanee Max Holden making 211 not out.