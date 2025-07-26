Free admission as Northants host Buckinghamshire in One Day Cup warm-up

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann

Northants Steelbacks warm up for the forthcoming Metro Bank One Day campaign with a one-off friendly against Buckinghamshire at the County Ground on Sunday (start 11am).

Admission is free at Wantage Road for the 40-over contest, which is the annual match that sees Northants take on a National County in a one-day encounter.

The Steelbacks squad is currently thin on the ground, but head coach Darren Lehmann says he will still be playing as strong a team as possible for the clash against Bucks.

"There will be some younger players involved, but we will still play some of the older blokes," Lehmann told the BBC Northampton Cricket Show.

"We would still like to put out a really good side because they have to get used to one day cricket, it's a different format, so some of the older players will have to play in that. It is a good opportunity for us to prepare for the One Day Cup.

"What we are looking at is we just have to get a side together that is going to compete in 50-over cricket.

"We have been really good in the other formats, and now the challenge is to compete in the one dayers with a smaller squad."

The Metro Bank ODC campaign starts on Tuesday, August 5, when the Steelbacks travel to Sedbergh School to take on Lancashire, and it is going to be a much-changed side.

David Willey, Saif Zaib, Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw are all unavailable after being picked for The Hundred, while Gus Miller and Tiann Louw have joined Raphy Weatherall in being sidelined for the season through injury, with Justin Broad also currently out.

But Lehmann sees those not being around will offer big chances for others.

"We lose four to The Hundred, but that will give a couple of young guys a chance and will probably bring in a couple of others on trial if you like, and perhaps a couple of Academy players to come in and play and fill the squad," said the head coach.

"That is the great thing about the Metro Cup, it gives younger guys an opportunity to represent their county."