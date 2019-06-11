Former Saints centre Burrell loving his fresh start with Warrington

Luther Burrell is delighted to have finally got his feet under the table at new club Warrington Wolves.

And the former Saints centre is excited about his fresh start with the Super League side.

Burrell has crossed codes to link up with Warrington and, after only a one-week break following the conclusion of his stay at Saints, he started training with his new club last week.

"It's been a great first week," said the 31-year-old, who made 167 appearances for Saints after joining the club from Sale Sharks in 2012.

"The boys have made me feel really welcome and the club have gone above and beyond to try to help me and my family settle in as quickly as possible.

"It's a great feeling and something I've been really looking forward to.

"I had about a week of down time from finishing with Northampton. We had a big push at the end of the year there and now it's time to make my transition into League.

"The first day was like the first day at school. I just did the rounds and said hi to everyone, had a little bit of banter, got a bit of stick and hit the ground running.

"The first session was interesting. It was a great session and I'm slowly integrating, finding my feet and getting used to systems and plays and stuff like that.

"We've got a great bunch of lads here, a great bunch of staff and I'm excited about what's to come."