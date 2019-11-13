Former Saints back Kellaway looking forward to his next challenge

Former Saints back Andrew Kellaway has found a new club.

Kellaway will be playing for the Melbourne Rebels during the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Andrew Kellaway has recently been playing for Counties Manakau in New Zealand

The 24-year-old made 19 appearances for Saints after joining in 2018, scoring four tries in the process.

But the Australian ace was to leave the black, green and gold after just one season and has now returned home.

Kellaway, who has recently been playing for Counties Manukau in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup, is now looking forward to adding to his tally of 25 Super Rugby appearances, all of which came with the Waratahs.

"Wanting to be back in Australia and trying to get my name on the national radar was a huge driver behind coming home," Kellaway said.

"I think the Rebels were unlucky to miss the finals in 2019 and I'm excited about what the group they've built can achieve moving forwards."

Kellaway enjoyed his the experience he gained during his time in Northampton and is now ready for another shot at life in Super Rugby.

He will be up against a host of Wallabies, including Dane Haylett-Petty, Marika Koroibete, Reece Hodge and Jack Maddocks, for a starting role at the Rebels.

"The UK was huge for me in terms learning about what I enjoy most about rugby and, I suppose, getting back to what it's all about which is enjoying the process and letting performances speak for themselves," said Kellaway.