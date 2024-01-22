Former Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman joins the board at Northants

Former Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman is to join the board of directors at Northamptonshire CCC.

The club announced the news at the weekend, with a statement reading: "Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are pleased to welcome Gary Hoffman to the board of rirectors.

"Deeply invested in sport and an ardent follower of the club, Gary has crucial experience in grassroots cricket, having managed junior cricket teams locally in Northamptonshire for several years."

Hoffman, who will officially join the board of directors before the end of January, said: "Having recently retired as an executive and stepped down from chair of the Premier League and of Coventry Building Society, I am now ready to give back locally to one of the sports I love.”

Northants chairman Gavin Warren said: “We are delighted that Gary is joining the board of directors.

"He brings a vast amount of experience and knowledge from a career in financial services, sport, along with the charitable and community sector.”

Hoffman is currently the chairman of Monzo Bank, and is also the non-executive chairman of the Coventry Building Society Arena, having been appointed to that role in May, last year.

Hoffman was chairman of the Premier League from April 2020 through to January, 2022.