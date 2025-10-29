Former Lancashire boss Chapple named new senior assistant coach at Northants

Glen Chapple has been named the new senior assistant coach at Northants

Glenn Chapple has been appointed as the new senior assistant coach at Northants.

The former Lancashire pace bowler has signed a one-year deal to become number two to head coach Darren Lehmann, having spent the second half of the 2025 campaign as part of the Northants coaching team following Rory Kleinveldt's departure.

Of his new deal at Wantage Road, the 51-year-old said: "I thoroughly enjoyed working with everyone at Northamptonshire this year and I’m looking forward to working even harder alongside the coaching staff and players to achieve great things in 2026.

“We have a talented and dedicated group of players who I’m excited to work with once again."

Lehmann is very happy that Chapple has agreed to come back to Northampton next summer, and said: “Glen made an instant impact this year around the group, so we’re delighted to have him back again.

“His experience as a player and coach is great for the players to learn from and I’m looking forward to working together again.”

As a player, Chappell captained Lancashire to the County Championship Division One title in 2011.

In his career, the Skipton-born player made 315 first-class appearances, taking 985 wickets and hitting six centuries, and he represented England in a solitary One-Day International against Ireland in 2006.

As a coach, Chapple also has a wealth of experience.

He spent seven years as head coach at Lancashire between 2017 and 2023, and guided the Red Rose three runners-up finishes in the County Championship, as well as to three Vitality Blast Finals Days, losing in the final to Hampshire in 2022.

Chapple has also worked as an assitant coach in the Hundred, working with both the Manchester Originals and the Northern Superchargers.

Chapple joins batting coach Greg Smith and spin bowling and fielding coach Graeme White as a key member of Lehmann's senior backroom staff.