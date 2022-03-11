Daventry's rising female basketball players in field of their own

The head coach of Daventry Swifts is helping the club make history for the town by fielding teams at both ends of the age spectrum.

A women's team recently made their debut in the Midlands Basketball League (known as the YBL). Based largely around their under 16 girls' side, the club are looking to recruit females who either wish to come back to the game or are playing for the first time.

In addition, the club held its first-ever Daventry primary school challenge match on Sunday, featuring an all girls line-up. Drawn from five different local schools, the team played an under 12 side from Mansfield

Exciting times for the club.

Steve Pearl said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the club. Fielding a senior team will offer older players the chance to return to the game.

"With the primary school team, this is the start of what we want to provide to local youngsters."