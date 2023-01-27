FEATURE: Can Whiteman follow in footsteps of Northants stars Hussey and Hayden?

John Sadler has spoken of his delight at Northamptonshire securing the signature of Western Australia captain Sam Whiteman for the 2023 LV= Insurance County Championship campaign.

The Wantage Road head coach believes the club is going to benefit greatly from opener's stint in England, which is set to run from the beginning of April through until at least the end of August.

And he admits it would be something special if the left-handed opener could match the achievements of three of his fellow left-handed Aussie batters that have previously enjoyed successful stints at Wantage Road.

Sam Whiteman has signed for Northamptonshire for the 2023 season

Matthew Hayden, Mike Hussey and Chris Rogers all enjoyed fruitful spells with Northants.

Hussey and Hayden in particular were massive successes, and used their Wantage Road stints as a springboard to breaking into the Australia team and enjoying stellar international careers.

Like those three when they signed for Northants, Whiteman has yet to work his way into the Aussie senior set-up, although he played for his country's A team last year, having also played for them in 2014 and 2015.

And Sadler is hoping the player's drive and ambition to still achieve his international dreams will see him hit the ground running for the County this summer.

Mike Hussey in action for Northamptonshire

Particularly as there is the little matter of an Ashes series against England looming in June and July – with Whiteman knowing a stack of runs for Northants would ensure he is in the Aussie selectors’ thoughts should the squad be hit by any injury issues.

"If he turns out to be half as successful as them (Hayden and Hussey) then we will take that, won't we?," said Sadler.

"The club also had Chris Rogers as well, so I think Sam will be a really good asset for us for the season.

"We have got him all year to play Championship cricket and the 50-over competition as well, which is great.

Matthew Hayden in action for Northamptonshire in 2000

"Sam is a top order batter, he's a left-hander, he has captained a bit so is a good leader.

"He has also kept wicket, but he is coming here to bat.

"I like the idea of having an Aussie fringe player if you like, coming over here before the Ashes and with the Ashes looming.

"I think that is going to drive him on to a bit more success, but as we saw with Matt Kelly last year, it will also be about the influence he has on the group."

Chris Rogers in action for Northamptonshire in 2007

Whiteman's Western Australia team-mate Kelly spent six weeks at the County Ground at the start of last summer, and although the seam bowler's on-field figures didn’t especially catch the eye, he was a popular and influential figure in the dressing room.

He was also the perfect professional, and Sadler is expecting Whiteman to have as big an impact off the field as he does on it.

"Sam is Western Australian, he comes from a good school, a good unit, and I think he will add not only runs, he will add to us in other ways," said the head coach.

"He will add value in many areas, and we are pleased to get him over.

"He comes highly recommended from three or four high-ranking contacts that we have got out there in Australia.

"They all speak very, very highly of him as a batter, a cricketer, and also as a bloke, which I think is important as well."

Sam Whiteman has been in great form for Western Australia this season

