Fast bowler George Scrimshaw extends Northants stay as he pens new deal

George Scrimshaw has extended his contract at Northants

The 27-year-old joined the County from Derbyshire in 2024 and was already tied to the club until the end of next summer, but he has now put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay at Wantage Road until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Scrimshaw endured a frustrating first season at the County Ground as he suffered a season-ending back injury, but this summer he been fully fit and has shown what he is capable of.

The 6ft 7in pace bowler claimed 26 wickets in the Steelbacks’ charge to the Vitality Blast Finals Day, matching the tally of team-mate Ben Sanderson, with only Somerset’s Riley Meredith (28) and Hampshire’s Scott Currie (27) grabbing more.

“I'm absolutely delighted to extend my contract at Northamptonshire for another year as I have loved my time here so far,” said Scrimshaw.

“After missing a year due to injury last season I'm very thankful to the club for showing faith in me. I’ll continue to put in the hard work to put the performances I know I can for the team.”

Scrimshaw is capable of bowling at 90mph, and he was used as a wicket-taking impact bowler by the Steelbacks, and head coach Darren Lehmann is delighted he has extended his Northants career.

And he also sees Scrimshaw having an impact in first-class cricket in years to come.

“It’s been brilliant having George back to fitness and he’s really shown his wicket taking abilities in the Blast this year,” said the Australian.

"He's performed really well and has the pace and bounce that we need.

"But we want to develop his red ball game as well and make sure he's available in all formats for us."