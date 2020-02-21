Exeter ready to right some wrongs against Saints

Rob Baxter expects Exeter to right the wrongs of their most recent home league performance when Saints come calling on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

The Chiefs were defeated 22-19 by Sale Sharks on January 25 after a torrid first half.

Exeter were 22-5 down at the break before fighting back in the second period.

But Baxter has warned his table-topping side they must start much better against Saints on Sunday.

He said: “Sunday’s going to be interesting, particularly as it’s a top-of-the-table clash.

“Like ourselves, they’ve got players injured and others away on international duty. They also share the same ambitions as we do about what they want to achieve.

“For both sides it’s a big game. At the same time, it’s also a chance for us to put right some of the wrongs we feel after that last home game against Sale.

"We know we didn’t perform in the first half that day and for me that doesn’t feel right, especially in front of what has been outstanding home support here for a number of seasons.

“Yes, I’m still annoyed and a little bit sore about that – and I know the players feel the same.

"I’d like to think that come Sunday, this time we will come out firing and put that performance and that half firmly behind us.”