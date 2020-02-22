England boss Jones gives update on Furbank as Saints full-back misses Ireland showdown

England boss Eddie Jones didn't want to take any chances with George Furbank against Ireland on Sunday after stating the Saints full-back is managing a 'groin and hip issue'.

Furbank started in England's opening two Six Nations matches, making his debut in a defeat to France before keeping his place for the win at Scotland.

It looked likely that he would win his third cap in the huge clash with Ireland at Twickenham this weekend.

But the 23-year-old has been replaced in the starting 15 by Saracens back Elliot Daly.

“He is just not quite right,” Jones said of Furbank, who has remained with England rather than been sent back to Saints.

“Rather than risk him – he couldn’t train on Thursday – we felt like we were better off resting him this week.

“He has a long term groin and hip issue that’s he had for many a year, and just needed to give it some time.”

Courtney Lawes starts at six for England against Ireland, but Lewis Ludlam is not in the matchday squad and will instead head to Exeter, where he will be on the bench for Saints on Sunday.

Dan Biggar has been passed fit after concussion as he lines up at fly-half for Wales against France, while Rory Hutchinson is on the Scotland bench for the clash with Italy.