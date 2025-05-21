Emilio Gay set for County Ground return as he gets England Lions call

Emilio Gay celebrates a century for Durham against Nottinghamshire earlier this season

Emilio Gay is set to make his County Ground playing return - with the England Lions.

The 25-year-old has received his first call up to Andrew Flintoff's Lions, and has been named in the squad to take on India A in four-day Tests that will be played at Canterbury and Wantage Road.

A product of the Northants player development pathway, and a County first team player for five years, Bedford-born Gay quit the County last summer to sign a three-year deal with Rothesay Championship Division One side Durham.

He stated at the time that a big part of the move was his desire to play top flight cricket to enhance his international chances, and the move has paid immediate dividends.

Gay has found his form in the north east, shrugging off a disastrous start that saw him bag a pair of ducks on his debut against Nottinghamshire in April.

Since then he has recovered to hit two centuries for his new club to average 42.37 from nine innings, hitting 339 runs so far.

Joining him in the squad is senior England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is working his way back to full fitness after an ankle injury, and another player who came through the Northants youth set-up, pace bowler Josh Hull.

England will be skippered by Somerset youngster James Rew.

The first match will be played the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury from Friday, May 30, with the teams then meeting at the County Ground in Northampton from Friday, June 6.

ECB performance director Ed Barney said: “This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players.

"It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England’s future needs.”

England Lions squad: James Rew (Somerset – captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)*, Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Jordan Cox (Essex)**, Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Emilio Gay (Durham), Tom Haines (Sussex), George Hill (Yorkshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Ben McKinney (Durham), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire). * Playing first match only; ** Playing second match only