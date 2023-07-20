News you can trust since 1869
'Ecstatic' Somerset batter Dickson setting sights on big victory against Northants

Opener Sean Dickson declared Somerset 'ecstatic' to have made 351 in their first innings against Northants - and believes there is a real chance he and his team won't have bat again in the match.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

A happy Dickson, who top-scored for the Cidermen with 70 from 108 balls, said to make such a total after being asked to bat on a 'difficult wicket' is the 'best outcome' Somerset have had all season.

And he is now backing Somerset's bowlers to learn from the Northants attack's mistakes and make life extremely difficult for the County batters when they walk out to the middle at Wantage Road.

Dickson admitted he 'got a bit lucky' in his innings, but felt the Northants seam attack failed to make the most of conditions as they bowled too short.

Somerset's Sean Dickson celebrates his half century during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Northamptonshire at the County Ground (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)Somerset's Sean Dickson celebrates his half century during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Northamptonshire at the County Ground (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)
And he doesn’t feel that is a mistake the Somerset attack, which includes former England pace bowlers Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton, as well as New Zealand seamer Matt Henry.

“We’re ecstatic (with 351), I think it is the best outcome we’ve had all season," said Dickson, who was eventually one of Jack White's five victims.

"It is a difficult batting wicket, and I thought the guys applied themselves really well.

“If we can learn anything from their bowling innings, it would be they bowled a bit too short.

"So if we can come out and get them driving we are going to really test their defence."

And he added: "They bowled a bit too short and gave us the opportunity to score a lot more than what we should have.

“We believe 351 is well above a par score. We believe in ourselves to go and bowl them out twice here and not have to bat again.

"You can’t look too far ahead, but it would be nice to go out now and really set our mark on this game.”

On his own innings and good fortune, Dickson said: “It was my day. You get a bit lucky.

"You play and miss a lot, get those nicks which just drop short and lbws you get little inside edges onto them."It was my day, it’s my time at the moment and it’s a wave I’m going to keep riding.

“Getting in on this wicket was probably the hardest bit, and there is always a ball with your name on with wickets like this."

Quotes courtesy of Jon Batham

