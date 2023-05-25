Depleted Durham snap up former Steelback Wayne Parnell for Blast stint

The left-arm seamer is the club's second overseas signing to be revealed in the past week, with Australian Ashton Turner also putting pen to paper on a deal to play T20.

Parnell played for the Steelbacks in the 2021 season, but struggled to find his best form as he claimed eight wickets at 43.25 apiece, and scored 129 runs in 10 innings at an average of 14.33.

He played in all formats for Northants that summer with mixed results, but has since gone on to enjoy a good run of form in competitions around the world.

Wayne Parnell played for the Steelbacks in the 2021 season

He joins up with Durham after a stint in the Indian Premier League, where he was a team-mate of Steelbacks skipper David Willey in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

Parnell has also forced his way back into the South Africa T20 and ODI teams over the past 18 months.

Durham have not confirmed as yet whether or not he will arrive in time to play at Wantage Road.

Director of cricket Marcus North said: “Wayne is an experienced international level T20 bowler with a proven track record of delivering performances in franchise cricket.

“His experience of playing for and captaining T20 teams around the world will be valuable to us this season. He bowls left-arm pace and can provide runs down the order with the bat.

“He has played a lot of white ball cricket in England and he comes straight to Durham on the back of a good stint in the IPL so he is ready to play when he arrives.”

Parnell said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to play for Durham. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my previous spells in England, and everyone speaks well of Durham.

“I know some of the lads in the dressing room so I’m hoping to fit straight in and use my experience to deliver some wins for the fans.”

As well as for the Steelbacks, Parnell has also played in the Blast for Sussex, Glamorgan, Kent and Worcestershire, who he won the tournament with in 2018.

The match against the Steelbacks will be Durham's first of the competition, and they will be without their England contingent of Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Matthew Potts.

