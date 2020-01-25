Date of Saints' Champions Cup quarter-final is confirmed

Saints have discovered the date of their Champions Cup quarter-final at Exeter Chiefs.

Chris Boyd's men will travel to face the current Gallagher Premiership table-toppers at Sandy Park on Saturday, April 4, with a kick-off time of 3.15pm

Saints have reached the last eight of the Champions Cup for the first time since 2016, when they were beaten by Saracens at Allianz Park.

They will be bidding to make the semi-finals for the first time since reaching the final in 2011.

Saints beat both Benetton and Lyon twice to ensure they would finish second to Leinster in Pool 1.

It meant the black, green and gold qualified as one of three best runners-up.

And they will now look to defeat Exeter, who were seeded second after topping their pool, which included Glasgow, Sale and La Rochelle.

Champions Cup quarter-finals (all kick-offs local time)

Saturday, April 4

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Saints, Sandy Park (3.15pm) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (4.15pm) beIN SPORTS / France 2 / BT Sport

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (5.45pm) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday, April 5

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (4.15pm) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Saints

(Matches to be played on May 1/2/3)

Champions Cup final

Saturday, May 23; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (5.45pm)