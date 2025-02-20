Darren Lehmann starts work at Northants and says ‘it’s fantastic to be here’

New Northants coach Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann has started work at the County Ground and has declared to the club's supporters that 'it is fantastic to be here' - beaming 'what a town and county we have'.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A World Cup winner with Australia as a player and coach, Lehmann arrived in the UK last week, and has been getting to know his new surroundings having put pen to paper on a two-year contract to be the new Northants head coach.

The 55-year-old takes over the reins from John Sadler, who was relieved of his duties at the back end of last season, and although he admits the cold weather has come as bit of a culture shock, he has been warmed by the welcome he has received at Wantage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lehmann recorded a message that was posted on the Northants social media feeds, and he said: "Hello everyone in Northampton, and thank you very much.

"I have arrived, it has been a week of cold weather but it is fantastic to finally be here and meet so many people involved in a great county club.

"It has been a joy to be a part of it, and thanks to all our sponsors, board members, players and staff, but also to the fans and our members, they are the most important.

"So come and watch us, we are looking forward to playing some good cricket this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is great to be involved, great to be here and I am looking forward to the weather getting a little bit better, but what a town and what a county we have.

Darren Lehmann is settling into his role at a chilly County Ground (Picture: NCCC)

"Thanks very much for having me, and I am looking forward to meeting you all, at the ground, watching us play."

Lehmann has been getting to know the squad and the coaching staff, with Greg Smith, Rory Kleinveldt and Graeme White having looked after things since Sadler's departure.

They and the players have been hard at work since last November, but preparations for the new season will now get into full swing ahead of the first Rothesay County Championship game of the season against Kent at the County Ground on April 4.