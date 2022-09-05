Cronie stars as Northants Under-18s claim national title

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cronie was on song with bat and ball in the 50-over contest as the County youngsters sealed the silverware at Kibworth Cricket Club.

Cricket Wales looked to be on course for a big total as they eased to 106 for two, but then the Northants bowlers took control of proceedings, with Cronie leading the way.

The all-rounder claimed three for 19 from 10 tight overs, and was well backed up by George Weldon, who claimed three for 37, and Rohail Imman and Archie Houghton who both snared two wickets apiece.

The Northants Under-18s players celebrate their National Cup Final win over Cricket Wales (Picture courtesy of @NorthantsCCC)

Their efforts ensured Cricket Wales' innings fell away badly as they were bowled out for 185, losing their final eight wickets for just 79 runs.

Opening batter Cronie then took control of the reply, as he dropped anchor to score 67 not out from 123 balls to provide the backbone of Northants' innings.

Indeed, the County were never in any trouble as they sauntered to 189 for two in 41.2 overs to seal a big victory.

Aadi Sharma hit 62 from 87 balls and Arush Buchake 30 from 25 as Northants won it by eight wickets.