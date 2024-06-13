Cricketing legends to roll back the years in World Championship clashes at County Ground

Chris Gayle is pencilled in to play for the West Indies Champions team in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

Some of the biggest names in world cricket will be aiming to provide the cricketing fireworks in a big T20 tournament at the County Ground next month.

The World Championship Of Legends is being staged at Wantage Road and Edgbaston between July 3-13, with the County Ground hosting seven matches, including three double headers, between July 8-12.

And there are some big, big names involved - including some old Northants Steelbacks favourites.

Among those who have confirmed they will be donning the pads and digging out the bowling boots to to play again are England's Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah and Philip Mustard.

Kevin Pietersen will play for England Champions in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

It has also being publicised they will be joined by current Northants star Ravi Bopara, but he has the little matter of a couple of T20 Blast matches to play for the club that week!

The Indian team will feature Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, while Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy have confirmed they will turn out for the West Indies.

Former Steelbacks all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be in the Pakistan team, along with Younis Khan, while Australia and South Africa have both confirmed their full squads.

The SA squad will be led by Jacques Kallis and will feature star names such as Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir and Ashwell Prince.

Brett Lee will captain the Australia Champions team in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

The South African team will also feature former Steelbacks legends Rory Kleinveldt, who is now back at the County Ground as bowling coach, and Richard Levi, who will be back at the County Ground for the first time since leaving the club at the end of the 2021 season.

As for Australia, they are captained by legenadary fast bowler Brett Lee, and he leads a squad that includes Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle and former Test skipper Tim Paine.

The competition sees legends teams from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa compete in games across the 10 days, with the matches being staged at Wantage Road as well as Edgbaston.

The first game at Northampton sees India take on Australia on Monday, July 8 (5pm), and the following day (July 9) there is a double header that sees West Indies take on England at 1pm, and South Africa playing Pakistan at 5pm.

Former Steelbacks all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for the Pakistan Champions team in the Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton

There is another double header on Wednesday, July 10, as West Indies do battle with Australia at 1pm and that is followed up by India taking on South Africa (5pm).

The final double header is on Friday, July 12 and that will consist of the two semi-finals, with matches again at 1pm and 5pm, ahead of the final which will be staged at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 13 at 5pm.

Tickets are available now for the matches at the County Ground.