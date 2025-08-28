CRICKET SPECIAL: Plowright and Esler in the runs as Loddington go clear

Wicket-taking action from Burton Latimer IIs' Northants Cricket League Division Five win at Raunds Town (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Loddington & Mawsley have opened up a 25-point gap at the top of Northants Cricket League Division One.

The villagers were in imperious form as they smashed Irthlingborough Town by 281 runs, while title rivals Overstone Park slipped up, losing to Burton Latimer by 53 runs

Josh Plowright hammered 112, James Esler 95 and Charles Moore 41 as Loddington totalled 373 for three, and they then dismissed Irthlingborough for just 92 – with Nicholas Herbert claiming four for 40.

Joshua Coleman was the main man for Burton Latimer, top-scoring with 62 as Latimer made 209 all out, with Yashoda Mendis making 56 and Overstone’s Bertie Dunkley snaring four for 43.

Coleman then grabbed the ball and bagged five for 21 as Overstone were rushed out for 156.

In the premier division, Finedon Dolben hammered Desborough Town by 192 runs to stay in control of the title race.

The leaders maintained their 27-point advantage over second-placed Peterborough Town as they made 283 for seven, with Drew Brierley hitting 66 and Daniel Bendon 44, before dismissing Desborough for just 91.

Peterborough were five-wicket winners over Kettering Town, while third-placed Oundle Town are out of the running after they lost by seven wickets to Stony Stratford.

There was a run-fest in the game between Geddington and Rushden & Higham Town – with the former losing despite posting 326 for six!

Matt Taylor hit 96, Jack Lees 87 and Jack Bates 52 as the villagers piled on the runs, but Rushden hit back to win by four wickets with five balls to spare as they made 327 for six.

Chanaka Ruwansiri was the star man as he made 166 not out from just 116 balls, hitting 26 fours and three sixes. Support came from Ollie Thaker (43).

Saints stayed on the heels of division two leaders Barby with a huge 200-run win over Rothwell Town.

Skipper Oli Chamberlain led from the front as he hit 100, and thanks to support from Shravan Bhatt (90) and Liam Bligh (54) they made an imposing 345 for five.

Marc Jackson then hit 71 for Rothwell, but there was no support as his side were bowled out for 145, with Jake Baldwin snaring four for 20.

Barby stayed top though thanks to their 108-run win over Finedon Dolben IIs.

In division five, Burton Latimer IIs maintained their lead at the top with a 145-run win at Raunds Town.

David Shelford hit 81 and Luke Styman 47 as Latimer totalled 266 for nine in their 45 overs, and that proved too many for Raunds, who were rushed out for 121.

Cameron Banks was the star man with the ball, taking five for 28.

Results

Saturday, August 23

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben 283-7 (Drew Brierley 66, Daniel Bendon 44) beat Desborough Town 91 all out by 192 runs

Geddington 326-6 (Matt Taylor 96, Jack Lees 87, Jack Bates 52) lost to Rushden and Higham Town 327-6 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 166no, Ollie Thaker 43) by four wickets

Kettering Town 157 all out (James Parker 67no) lost to Peterborough Town 158-5 (Josh Smith 51) by five wickets

Old Northamptonians 133 all out (Ben Swingler-Brown 4-36, Ashley Starmer 4-38) beat Kislingbury Temperance 119 all out (Dilshan Kanchana 5-35, Shivasurya Arun Krishna 4-24) by 14 runs

Stony Stratford 129-3 beat Oundle Town 124 all out by seven wickets

Division One: Burton Latimer 209 all out (Joshua Coleman 62, Yashoda Mendis 56, Bertie Dunkley 4-43) beat Overstone Park 156 all out (Joshua Coleman 5-21) by 53 runs

Haddon 271-9 (Richard Whorton 74, Lachlan Simpson 74) beat Thrapston 163 all out (Oliver Bennett 49, Richard Whorton 4-10) by 108 runs

Horton House 191 all out (James Watson 60) lost to Brixworth 225 all out (Chaitanya Mehta 54, Fraser Roper 45) by 34 runs

Irthlingborough Town 92 all out (Nicholas Herbert 4-40) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 373-3 (Josh Plowright 112, James Esler 95, Charles Moore 41) by 281 runs

Peterborough Town IIs 240 all out (D Oldham 55, J Venugopal 40) beat Wollaston 154 all out by 86 runs

Wellingborough Town 216-7 beat Weekley & Warkton 212-7 by three wickets

Division Two: Barby 273-9 (James Ayland 73, Craig Scott 70) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 165 all out (Nihar Patel 41, Craig Scott 4-47) by 108 runs

Brixworth IIs 234-7 (Tom Fairbrother 51, Lewis Perrin 47, Milo Green 43) beat Wellingborough Indians 193 all out (Keiran Gardiner 5-27) by 41 runs

Northampton Saints 345-5 (Oli Chamberlain 100, Shravan Bhatt 90, Liam Bligh 54, Oliver Hanwell 40) beat Rothwell Town 145 all out (Marc Jackson 71, Jake Baldwin 4-20) by 200 runs

Oundle Town IIs 225-8 (Thomas Kemp 69, Jack Bolsover 46, Joe Hancock 44, Callum Ward 4-58) lost to Earls Barton 229-6 (Matthew Rees 63, Charlie Lawrence 44, Callum Ward 43) by four wickets

Weldon 163 all out (Luke Cummins 86, Kieran Duxbury 4-4) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 165-4 (Jeet Patel 68no) by six wickets

Wollaston IIs 72-0 (Matt Jones 48no) beat Brigstock 71 all out by 10 wickets

Division Three: Great Houghton 120 all out (D Hornby 5-24) lost to Old 153 all out (D Hornby 48, A Abbas Malik 5-27) by 33 runs

Heyford 28 all out (A Nasir 6-8) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 246-9 (James Mellor 55, M Cory 46, P Evans 43, J Edwards 4-58) by 218 runs

Overstone Park IIs 181-9 (P Bevan 47) lost to Bowden 182-6 (A Slight 57, A Powell 49) by four wickets

Podington 190 all out (T Firm 41, N Husain 5-34) lost to Bold Dragoon 193-7 (S Naqi 70, M Wall 55no, J Ozier 4-34) by three wickets

Wellingborough OGs 195-4 beat Sun Hardingstone 194 all out (Harshil Sankhla 60, James Hill 46, Joshua Andic 4-16) by six wickets

Division Four: Cogenhoe 64 all out (Stuart Keeping 4-12) lost to Olney Town 65-0 by 10 wickets

Old Northamptonians IIIs 154 all out (Gorang Sharma 56no) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 238-7 (Benjamin Harris 104, Jabed Sazu 64, Adrian Melits 4-62) by 84 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 82 all out (Tom Anderson 4-28) lost to New Bradwell 84-7 (William Paull 4-27) by three wickets

Thurleigh 210-7 (Chris Wood 69, Sam Richardson 58, Ricky Milne 49no) beat Northampton Saints IIs 209-9 (Charlie Darbyshire 70, Rob Pryor 4-44) by three wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 253-8 (H Patel 57, S Patel 44no, J Patel 44, G Ebanks 4-51) lost to Carrib United 257-3 (S Rehman 99no, M Sarwar 77, G Ebanls 51no) by seven wickets

Division Five: Loddington & Mawsley IIs 213-9 (S Noon 58, J Coles 56) lost to Bugbrooke 214-4 (A Ahmed 74, R Barnes 70no) by six wickets

Long Buckby 115 all out (M Mohan 48, S Court 4-16) lost to Kettering Town IIs 117-4 (G Mauhaire 71no) by six wickets

MK Air 271-6 (Vinodh Kumar 87, Sai Parasurama Pilla 51no) beat Willoughby 46 all out (Eashaan Nune 5-16) by 225 runs

North Crawley 245-7 (M Jordan 70, S Howe 44, C Gresty 40) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 243-4 (J Westley 66, G Varghese 50) by three wickets

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 191 all out (Lee Pollard 68, Kamran Muhammad 4-33) lost to Mears Ashby 423-9 (Mujtaba Khan 116, Kamran Muhammad 91, Jinto Alias 47no) by 232 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 137 all out lost to Barby IIs 343-7 (Richard Tarrant 113, Adam Shay 112, Lucas Devaney 41no) by 206 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 138 all out lost to Towcestrians 140-3 (Somesh Panaskar 72no) by seven wickets

Stony Stratford IIIs 155-5 (Simon Chapman 51) beat S & L Corby IIs 153 all out (Mike McGeown 58, Matthew Parkin 4-22) by five wickets

Thrapston IIs 312-7 (B Bettles 87, F Williams 62, J York 44) beat Westcroft IIs 123 all out (A John 62, R Gavin 5-54) by 189 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIs 173-6 beat Geddington IIs 170 all out (Bradley Armer 77) by four wickets

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 241-6 (John Lawrence 89, Daniel Wenlock 72) beat Kettering Town IIIs 150 all out (Sahil Sharma 70no, Dylan Pearson 5-28) by 91 runs

Irchester 76 all out (D Wickramaratne 6-18) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 77-4 by six wickets

New Bradwell IIs 255-8 (Joel Onedin 42) beat Haddon IIs 252-9 (Jon Clough 52, Ethan Clough 51no, Samuel Helmn 47, Bradley Ratcliffe 4-57) by three runs

Old IIs 180-1 (Mark Bocking 108no) beat Great Houghton IIs 179-3 (Colin Wayman 106no) by nine wickets

Rushton 101 all out lost to Horton House IIs 224 all out (Sainath Ravikumar 72, Harvey Banks 47) by 123 runs

Yelvertoft 98-4 beat Old Northamptonians IVs 95 all out (Ryno Saayman 4-12) by six wickets

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 246 all out (Chandra Pokhriyal 59) lost to North Crawley IIs 257-6 (Ravee Athapattu 88, Abdul Wadood 50) by 11 runs

Burton Latimer IIIs 146 all out lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 221-8 (Luke Baish 44) by 75 runs

Dunchurch & Bilton 188-9 beat Braunston Paddox 150 all out (Jordan Shingler 65no) by 38 runs

Earls Barton IIs 143 all out (P Smith 44, A Ali 5-36) lost to Westcroft IIIs 146-9 by one wicket

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 143-4 (Rob Thrippleton 49) beat Podington IIs 140 all out (Alan Coleman 43, Joe Woolley 4-27) by six wickets

Olney Town IIs 235-9 (M Bacon 85) beat Gretton 167 all out (P Swan 79, B Robertson 4-30) by 68 runs

Division 10: Grange Park 132-4 beat Long Buckby IIs 128 all out (R Pinnington 4-11) by six wickets

Division 13: Old IIIs 216 all out (Jake Lund 44, James Bodily 5-46) beat Brixworth IVs 77 all out (Syed Haider Ali 4-3) by 139 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 107 all out lost to Bugbrooke IIIs 109-3 by seven wickets

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs 76 all out lost to Thrapston IVs 80-4 by six wickets S & L Corby IVs 128 all out (Rahmatullah Shinwari 63no, Steven Haynes 4-33) beat Braunston Paddox IIs 88 all out(Rahmatullah Shinwari 5-6) by 40 runs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Finmere - Finmere conceded

Byfield 208 all out beat Evenley 86 all out by 122 runs

Kings Sutton 185 all out (G Coombes 47) lost to Sibford 206-7 (A Beaumont-Dark 49, T Hodgson 41) by 21 runs

Thornborough 218-8 (James Crawford 55, Nick Chapman 42) lost to Syresham 220 all out (Sam Rowe 70, Harry Brock 44) by two runs

Wroxton 67-0 (A Ahmed 58no) beat Woodford Halse 63 all out (M Junaid 5-5, A Hussain 4-26) by 10 wickets

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Castlethorpe 112-1 (Edward Tate 74no) beat Maids Moreton 111 all out (Edward Tate 4-17) by nine wickets

Evenley IIs 171-3 (Benjamin Webb 68, Callum Jones 68no) beat Wicken 170-7 (Gaurav Nagrale 70) by seven wickets

Great Northampton 173 all out (Nirupan Dhanapal 40no) beat Hanslope 165-8 by eight runs

Printers 112 all out (Sreyas Benjamin 45, James Coyne 4-21, Dan Wood 4-33) beat Chipping Warden 48 all out (William Rayner-Thompson 5-19) by 64 runs

Wardington 143-3 beat Bodicote 142 all out (C Case 4-14) by seven wickets

Division Two: Brackley IIIs 66 all out lost to Great Northampton IIs 243-7 (Pranav Pavithran 120, Ian Richardson 4-23) by 177 runs

Crown 134 all out (Michael Ballinger 4-21) lost to Thornborough IIs 246-3 (Dulein De Silva 75no, Michael Ballinger 74) by 112 runs

Preston Bissett 293-6 (Harin Sellahewa 139no, Ryan Watson 47) beat Byfield IIs 246-5 (Nathan Grocott 106no, Gareth Andrews 60) by 47 runs

Syresham IIs 80 all out lost to Banbury Lions IIs 81-5 by five wickets

Woodford Halse IIs 163-9 (Raqeeb Mahmood 53) lost to Wroxton IIs 164-5 (Waseem Naseer 48, Jignesh Patel 41no) by five wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, August 30

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kettering Town v Geddington; Kislingbury Temperance v Desborough Town; Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town; Oundle Town v Rushden and Higham Town; Stony Stratford v Finedon Dolben

Division One: Brixworth v Weekley & Warkton; Burton Latimer v Loddington & Mawsley; Haddon v Irthlingborough Town; Horton House v Thrapston; Overstone Park v Wollaston; Peterborough Town IIs v Wellingborough Town

Division Two: Barby v Brigstock; Finedon Dolben IIs v Earls Barton; Northampton Saints v Wellingborough Indians; Rothwell Town v Stony Stratford IIs; Weldon v Oundle Town IIs; Wollaston IIs v Brixworth IIs

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Bowden; Great Houghton v Old Northamptonians IIs; Old v Sun Hardingstone; Podington v Spencer Bruerne; Wellingborough OGs v Overstone Park IIs; Westcroft v Heyford

Division Four: Carrib United v Northampton Saints IIs; Great Oakley v St Crispin & Harlestone; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Thurleigh; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Cogenhoe; S & L Corby v Olney Town; Wellingborough Indians IIs v New Bradwell

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Burton Latimer IIs; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Kettering Town IIs; Long Buckby v Finedon Dolben IIIs; MK Air v Raunds Town; Wellingborough Town IIs v Willoughby

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Towcestrians; Geddington IIs v Westcroft IIs; Mears Ashby v S & L Corby IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Overstone Park IIIs; Thrapston IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Barby IIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Horton House IIs; Irchester v Old Northamptonians IVs; Irthlingborough Town IIs v Great Houghton IIs; Kettering Town IIIs v Haddon IIs; New Bradwell IIs v Old IIs; Yelvertoft v Rushton

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Brixworth IIIs; Earls Barton IIs v Podington IIs; Gretton v North Crawley IIs; Olney Town IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Westcroft IIIs v Braunston Paddox

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v Rothwell Town IIs; Heyford IIs v Isham; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v Carrib United IIs; Stony Stratford IVs v St Michaels; Wollaston IIIs v MK Air IIs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Horton House IIIs; Towcestrians IIs v Kettering Town IVs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Oundle Town IIIs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Bold Dragoon IIs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Weldon IIs; Brigstock IIs v Northampton Saints IIIs; Raunds Town IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IVs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Mears Ashby IIs; Thrapston IIIs v Geddington IIIs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Barby IIIs; Haddon IIIs v Stony Stratford Vs; Pytchley v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs; S & L Corby IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Great Oakley IIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Burton Latimer IVs; Isham IIs v Towcestrians IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Old IIIs; Northampton Saints IVs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Willoughby IIs v Bugbrooke IIIs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v Thrapston IVs; Great Oakley IIIs v Yelvertoft IIs; Horton House IVs v Bowden IIIs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Kettering Town Vs; Overstone Park IVs v S & L Corby IVs

Division 15: MK Air IIIs v Grange Park IIs; North Crawley IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs; Rushton IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs

South Northants Cricket League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Evenley v Thornborough: Finmere v Sibford; Kings Sutton v Banbury Lions; Syresham v Wroxton; Woodford Halse v Byfield

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Castlethorpe v Bodicote; Chipping Warden v Wardington; Hanslope v Evenley IIs; Maids Moreton v Printers; Wicken v Great Northampton

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Preston Bissett; Byfield IIs v Brackley IIIs; Great Northampton IIs v Syresham IIs; Thornborough IIs v Woodford Halse IIs; Wroxton IIs v Crown