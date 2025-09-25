CRICKET SPECIAL: Loddington and Saints claim final day wins to secure title glory

Loddington celebrate their Northants Cricket League Division One title success (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​​Loddington & Mawsley held their nerve on the final day of the season to hammer Thrapston and secure the Northants Cricket League Division One title.

The win sees them take the crown by just 10 points from second-placed Overstone Park, who were also emphatic winners, seeing off Irthlingborough Town.

Loddington were always in control and rushed Thrapston out for just 95, with Lee Hawthorn taking three for 41.

The villagers then cruised to 99 for one in 11.2 overs, with George Denton hitting 29 not out.

That's out... Loddington claim a wicket in their win over Thrapston (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Overstone missed out despite securing a final-day six-wicket win over Irthlingborough.

Overstone did their bit though, with Matthew Jones taking four for 40 as Borough were bowled out for 137, and Ram Patel then hitting 52 not out to steer his side to 138 for four inside 19 overs.

​Premier Division champions Finedon Dolben ended their season on a low note as they suffered a 65-run loss to second-placed Peterborough.

Finedon will have been happy after bowling Posh out for a modest 153, with Josh Snith making 44 and Drew Brierley claiming five for 30 from nine overs.

How is that? Thrapston appeal for a wicket in their defeat to Loddington & Mawsley (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

But Finedon's batters found life even trickier, as they crumbled from 51 without loss to 88 all out! Losing 10 wickets for just 37 runs, Ewan Cox top-scoring with 27.

On the ball for Borough were Bashrat Hussain (5-20) and Nick Green (4-44).

The defeat was a second on the spin for Finedon.

​​Desborough Town ended the Premier season with the wooden spoon as they suffered a five-wicket final day defeat to Rushden & Higham.

NCL Division One champions Loddington & Mawsley (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

With Kettering losing to Kislingbury, a win would have seen Borough climb off the bottom, but as it is they finish a single point adrift.

Wayne Stead hit 67 and Simon Renshaw 32 as Desborough made 175 all out - but they collapsed from 126 for one, with Chanaka Ruwansiri taking five for 50.

Ruwansiri then smacked 100 not out as Rushden got home at 181 for five.

​Northampton Saints are celebrating after they clinched the Division Two title on the final day.

Action from Barby's NCL Division Two victory (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Oli Chamberlain's side made light work of Weldon as they cruised to a nine-wicket win after dismissing their hosts for just 79.

That ensured they stayed ahead of second-placed Barby, who ended their season in style with a thumping 311-run win over Wollaston!

Will Hamilton hit a stunning 220 from 122 balls - hitting 33 fours and nine sixes - as Barby made a whopping 429 for six!

​​Cameron Banks was also in form and hit a century as Burton Latimer IIs clinched the Division Five title from MK Air by just two points!

Banks hit a blistering 115 not out from just 65 balls, hammering 15 fours and five sixes, as Latimer rattled up 273 for seven in their 45 overs, with Leo Sewell adding 58.

Willoughby's target was reduced after a rain break, but they still went down by 94 runs as they finished on 115 for seven, mainly thanks to 41 from Chaitanya Kurusala.

Barby claim a wicket on their way to their big division two victory (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Adam Boss was the pick of the Burton bowlers, claiming three for 29.

Results

Saturday, September 20

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 175 all out (Wayne Steed 67, Chanaka Ruwansiri 5-50) lost to Rushden and Higham Town 181-5 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 100no) by five wickets

Finedon Dolben 88 all out (Bashrat Hussain 5-20, Nick Green 4-44) lost to Peterborough Town 153 all out (Josh Smith 44, Drew Brierley 5-30) by 65 runs

Geddington 101-1 (Jack Bates 54) beat Oundle Town 100 all out (James Gaul 4-39, Ned Wilson 4-54) by nine wickets

Kettering Town 231-9 (Guven Kooner 70, Jack Duffy 58) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 128-3 (Kobi Johnston 56no, Finley Small 53) by seven wickets (revised target)

Stony Stratford 158-6 (James Hildreth 44) beat Old Northamptonians 157 all out

Division One: Haddon 251 all out (Jack Dudleston 113) lost to Horton House 193-4 (Harry Mowat 90no, Anvit Arkanath 58) by six wickets (revised target)

Irthlingborough Town 137 all out (M Jones 4-40) lost to Overstone Park 138-4 (R Patel 52no) by six wickets

Loddington & Mawsley 99-1 beat Thrapston 95 all out by nine wickets

Peterborough Town IIs 71 all out (Yashoda Mendis 7-31) lost to Burton Latimer 73-2 (Alex Berry 44no) by eight wickets

Weekley & Warkton 131 all out (M Evans 56, H Broome 6-8) lost to Wollaston 133-6 (A Musgrave 42no, C Dalziel 5-54) by four wickets

Wellingborough Town 115 all out (Fraser Bennett 6-30) lost to Brixworth 238-9 (Henry Timm 40) by 123 runs

Division Two: Brixworth IIs 126 all out (Lewis Perrin 49, Dean Spreadbury 4-39) lost to Rothwell Town 199 all out (Dean Spreadbury 48, Marc Jackson 45, Charlie Lloyd 4-37) by 73 runs

Earls Barton 172 all out beat Stony Stratford IIs 92-6 by 81 rruns

Oundle Town IIs 167 all out (Sameer Shah 47, Finley Rendall 6-16) lost to Finedon Dolben IIs 170-4 (Jonny Clarke 54no) by six wickets

Weldon 79 all out lost to Northampton Saints 81-1 by nine wickets

Wellingborough Indians 243 all out (Chintamani Satpute 47, Amitesh Nagarkar 45, Ajaykumar Manivannan 44, Pritam Patel 40) lost to Brigstock 297 all out (George Groenland 72, Tashwin Lukas 72, Tom Swann 65) by 54 runs

Wollaston IIs 118-5 (Mark Carter 48no) lost to Barby 429-6 (Will Hamilton 220, Zachary Wenham 76, Mathew Nobes 40) by 311 runs

Division Three: Bowden 130-1 (Adam Slight 49no) beat Sun Hardingstone 128 all out (Joshua Bott 4-27) by nine wickets

Heyford 103-3 beat Old 101 all out by seven wickets

Old Northamptonians IIs 161-5 (J Falkner 52) beat Spencer Bruerne 160 all out (A Holmes 48, R Tootell 48) by five wickets

Overstone Park IIs 195 all out (T Raheja 65, J Julyan 47, Z Mirza 4-31) beat Bold Dragoon 86-6 (revised target)

Wellingborough OGs 151 all out (Kieran Lane 4-31) lost to Great Houghton 155-4 (Matthew Jackson 84no) by six wickets

Division Four: Cogenhoe 142 all out lost to Great Oakley 144-2 (M Earl 58no, H Bucknor 53) by eight wickets

Northampton Saints IIs 97 all out (Brian Motezu 5-40) beat St Crispin & Harlestone 82 all out (N De Britto 4-30) by 15 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 162-1 (J Vickers 101no) lost to S & L Corby 243-9 (K Sayers 54, R Alderson 52) by 40 runs (revised target)

Olney Town 33-2 v New Bradwell 117 all out (R Alam 43, M Bull 4-39) - match abandoned

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 162-6 (K Patel 47) lost to Wellingborough Indians IIs 270-7 (A Thomas 103, J Patel 77no) by 77 runs (revised target)

Thurleigh 139-1 (Chris Wood 76no, Rob Pryor 52no) beat Carrib United 135 all out by nine wickets

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs 273-7 (Cameron Banks 115no, Lew Sewell 58) beat Willoughby 115-7 (Chaitanya Kurusala 41) by 94 runs (revised target)

Long Buckby v Loddington & Mawsley IIs - match abandoned

Raunds Town 127-8 beat Bugbrooke 125 all out (Lakhan Trivedi 4-28) by two wickets

MK Air 244-7 (Sai Parasurama Pilla 88no, Chris Timms 50) beat North Crawley 94-9 by 135 runs (revised target)

Division Six: Barby IIs 258-6 (Richard Tarrant 121, Naresh Kaushal 45, Steven Blanks 44) beat Towcestrians 71 all out by 187 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 161-9 (Bradley Armer 4-23) beat Geddington IIs 160 all out (Amelia Flaunty 4-27) by one wicket

S & L Corby IIs 175 all out (A Irshad 4-39) beat Westcroft IIs 129 all out (M Fisher 4-32) by 46 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 177-7 (Danny Carter 54, Lee Pollard 4-25) beat Desborough Town IIs 186-8 (Lee Pollard 49, Tajinder Sahota 40) by three wickets (revised target)

Stony Stratford IIIs 220-8 (Henry Richardson 88, Michael Avery 57) beat Mears Ashby 219-9 (Greg Reis 51) by two wickets

Thrapston IIs 264-7 (A Stoker 102no, O Whiteman 47, B Bettles 43) beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 100 all out (H Ridd-Jones 4-18) by 152 runs (revised target)

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 49-4 v Haddon IIs 135 all out (Matthew Afford 5-26) - match abandoned

Horton House IIs 177 all out (S Finch 42) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 99 all out (S Finch 5-0) by 78 runs

New Bradwell IIs v Bowden IIs - Bowden conceded

Old IIs 194-9 (A Thamby 78, K Dollard 4-32) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 133-4 (D Czyz 43no) by six wickets (revised target)

Rushton 63 all out lost to Kettering Town IIIs 67-2 by eight wickets

Yelvertoft 223-7 (H Mohan 62, C Gonsalves 49) beat Irchester 154 all out (S Viswanatha 5-25) by 69 runs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 65 all out (P Swan 5-31) lost to Gretton 134 all out (S Soni 61, K Yeomans 5-12) by 69 runs

Burton Latimer IIIs 164-9 (G Wittering 55, B Robertson 4-33) beat Olney Town IIs 160 all out (M Bacon 60, M Hallum 43no, Leo Dunham 4-24) by one wicket

Dunchurch & Bilton 152 all out (A Pandey 110, T Smart 4-20) lost to Earls Barton IIs 154-3 (J Ford 57) by seven wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 175-3 (Rob Thrippleton 89, Gavin Mobley 66) beat Westcroft IIIs 174 all out (Sahib-Noor Zazai 71) by seven wickets

North Crawley IIs 203-7 (Ayush Jha 103no) beat Braunston Paddox 126 all out by 77 runs

Podington IIs 107-2 (J Nimmo 43) beat Wellingborough OGs IIs 106 all out (T Abraham 45, A Gleeson 4-26, C Nicholson 4-33) by eight wickets