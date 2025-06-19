CRICKET SPECIAL: Kisl profit from Rushden collapse, Finedon increase lead, Jumble rolls back the years...

Division 10 leaders Grange Park's celebrate a wicket in their win over Oundle Town IIIs on Saturday (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Rushden & Higham Town suffered a huge batting collapse as they lost to Kislingbury Temperance by 108 runs.

​Chasing Kisl's 273 for seven, fourth-placed Rushden were cruising at 120 for one - but then lost nine wickets for just 45 runs to be bowled out for 165, with Ashley Starmer taking five for 34 and Ben Swingler five for 52.

For Rushden, Charlie Searle hit 50 and Ollie Thaker 46, while for Kisl, there were half-centuries for Alex Mitchell (61), Kobi Johnston (56) and Harry Penberthy (55).

George Earl claimed three for 59.

​Finedon Dolben are now 19 points clear at the top of the Premier.

The reigning champions were 84-run winners over rock-bottom Kettering Town, while nearest rivals Peterborough Town and Oundle played out a draw.

Daniel Bendon continued his good form as he made 62 to help Finedon to 225 all out, with Elliott West making 43 and Sean Davis 40, with Jaskaran Singh and Joel Derham both taking three wickets.

Kettering were then bowled out for 141, with Mark Wolstenholme taking three for 35.

​Oundle Town had to dig in to deny title rivals Peterborough Town victory.

​Hayatullah Niazi hit 110 and Chris Milner 68 as second-placed Posh hammered 304 all out, with the Craig bothers, Harrison and Conor, both nabbing three wickets.

Third-placed Oundle were indebted to opener Mark Hodgson's 118 in reply, while final pair Will Compton and Jon Dalley dug in for 4.1 overs to see their team to a share of the spoils at 235 for nine.

Alex Green took three for 53 for Borough.

​Jacks Bates and Parker were in great form for Geddington as they secured a third Premier win of the season, easing past Old Northamptonians by seven wickets.

Northants man Gus Miller was the pick of the Geddington bowlers , taking four for 27 as ONs posted 233 for eight in their 50 overs, with William Heathfield hitting an unbeaten 78 and Rhys Noble 42 for the strugglers.

It could have been a testing target, but Geddington made light work of it as Bates cracked 92 and Parker an unbeaten 72.

​New Zealander Will Hamilton had a day to remember as league leaders Barby hammered Oundle Town IIs by 200 runs in Division Two.

The club's overseas signing was on song with bat and ball, first hitting an unbeaten 138 to help Barby to 309 for three, with Zachary Wenham also reaching three figures as he finished 100 not out.

Hamilton then got to work with the ball, claiming six for 28 as Oundle were rushed out for just 109 to suffer a heavy defeat. Craig Scott backed Hamilton up by taking three for 27.

​Former Northants skipper David Sales rolled back the years as hit an unbeaten century to steer Overstone Park IVs to beat Yelvertoft IIs in Division 14.

Things looked bleak as Park slumped to 105 for eight, but Sales - who scored more than 20,000 runs for Northants - clubbed 102 not out from just 50 balls, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes, to see Overstone home at 217 for eight.

He shared an unbroken 112 partnership with Sean Kelly - who scored one! Earlier, Kelly claimed four for 53 as Yelvertoft made 216 for eight.

Results

Wednesday, June 11

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben 41 all out (Isla Gray 2-3, Dolly Briggs 2-13) lost to Northampton Saints 110-6 (Honor Austin 36no, Izzy Smillie 22, Taylor Armitage 3-18, Grace Mears 2-10) by 69 runs

Haddon 166-3 (K Joss 37rno, E Newbould 35rno, L Crowhurst 2-22) beat Irthlingborough Town 100-6 (K Joss 3-9, E Newbould 2-11) by 66 runs

Horton House Red 94 all out (Keira Potter 28, Anje Lague 2-7, Ciara Bettles 2-10) lost to Thrapston Green 96-1 (Taylor Foster 36rno, Lexi Borrett 27no) by six wickets

Kettering Town 116-6 (Louise Billington 45no, Harriet McCulley 33, Thea Willis 4-26) beat Geddington 112-4 (Lucy Raubenheimer 35rno) by four runs

Old 125 all out (Hailey Mitchell 34) lost to Brixworth 126-0 (Dani Austin 38rno, Sally Cory 35rno, Maisie Harte 31no) by seven wickets

Thrapston Yellow 156-2 (A Beetson 37rno, D Thomas 35rno, R Maslen 31no) beat Overstone Park 76-6 (C Upham 35, A Thurbon 3-17, D Thomas 2-5) by 80 runs

Saturday, June 14

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kettering Town 141 all out lost to Finedon Dolben 225 all out (Daniel Bendon 62, Elliott West 43, Sean Davis 40) by 84 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 273-7 (Alex Mitchell 61, Kobi Johnston 56, Harry Penberthy 55) beat Rushden and Higham Town 165 all out (Charlie Searle 50, Ollie Thaker 46, Ashley Starmer 5-34, Ben Swingler 5-52) by 108 runs

Old Northamptonians 233-8 (William Heathfield 78no, Rhys Noble 42, Gus Miller 4-27) lost to Geddington 235-3 (Jack Bates 92, Jack Parker 72no) by seven wickets

Oundle Town 235-9 (Mark Hodgson 118) drew with Peterborough Town 304 all out (Hayatullah Niazi 110, Chris Milner 68)

Stony Stratford 332-7 (James Hildreth 120, Michael Wells 119) drew with Desborough Town 267-4 (Freddie Ferro 72no, Zaakir Khawaja 67, Simon Renshaw 46)

Division One: Brixworth 194-8 drew with Wollaston 306-8 (Rohit Mehmi 83, Hal Robinson 60, Sam Reid 58no)

Burton Latimer 205-4 (Luke Odell 65no) beat Weekley & Warkton 202-9 (Josh Martin 53, Damon Hanney 5-50) by six wickets

Haddon 146 all out (Daniel Leerdam 81no, Calum Plowright 4-29) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 212-8 (Josh Plowright 63, Calum Plowright 50) by 66 runs

Horton House 171 all out (Harry Mowat 62, Sam Owen 5-45) lost to Wellingborough Town 173-5 (Ryan Arnold 50no) by five wickets

Overstone Park 259-6 (Harry Gouldstone 81, Benjamin Sales 63) beat Thrapston 163 all out (Oliver Bennett 46, Alex Rennie 5-28) by 96 runs

Peterborough Town IIs 259-9 (K Medcalf 88, D Oldham 53) beat Irthlingborough Town 179 all out (A Doggett 64, K Singh 6-52) by 80 runs

Division Two: Barby 309-3 (W Hamilton 138no, Z Wenham 100no) beat Oundle Town IIs 109 all out (W Hamilton 6-28) by 200 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 120 all out (Jake Vickers 4-16) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 196-9 (George Oldershaw 50no) by 76 runs

Northampton Saints 102-3 beat Earls Barton 100 all out (Charlie Lawrence 46, Jake Baldwin 5-38) by seven wickets

Rothwell Town 173 all out (B Jaftha 79, T Lukas 4-39) lost to Brigstock 302-5 (T Swann 105, G Groenland 89) by 129 runs

Weldon 220-8 (Sinjin Bulbring 45, Simon Economon 40) beat Brixworth IIs 216 all out (Bradley Alexander 56, Robert Bailey 53, Hayden Mathis 4-36) by two wickets

Wollaston IIs 196-4 (Cameron Thom 51, Mark Carter 51no) beat Wellingborough Indians 194 all out (Amitesh Nagarkar 74) by six wickets

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 192 all out (Seb Lord 45no, Nazakat Husain 42) lost to Sun Hardingstone 195-6 (James Hill 44, Jack Larkin 40) by four wickets

Great Houghton 236-5 (Ben Mousley 68, Kieran Lane 42) beat Bowden 215-7 (Jack Bellamy 50, Alex Frith 50no) by 21 runs

Old 262-4 (Declan Ryan 92no, David Middleditch 63) beat Spencer Bruerne 135 all out (Cameron Turland 42) by 127 runs

Podington 207-6 (Joshua Ozier 74, Charlie Saxby 52) beat Overstone Park IIs 85 all out (Ashil Patel 56, Tom Ison 5-38) by 122 runs

Wellingborough OGs 217 all out (Faz Shah 95, Edwin Valiplackal Mathew 4-21) lost to Heyford 291 all out (Connor Robson 134, James Edwards 55) by 74 runs

Westcroft 251 all out (S Waheed 66, N Khan 53, A Patel 4-31) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 85 all out by 166 runs

Division Four: Carrib United 130 all out (Jaskirat Singh Saini 4-27) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 134-4 (Rajiv Raval 63no) by six wickets

Great Oakley 237-9 (Matt Earl 56, Kai Manson 51) beat New Bradwell 236-7 (Charlie Maw 83) by one wicket

Old Northamptonians IIIs 131-5 (Jaskaran Basra 57, Nick Lester 4-21) beat Cogenhoe 127 all out (Matthew Cove 6-10) by five wickets

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 70-8 (Josh Selvey 4-37) lost to Olney Town 379-4 (Patrick Bull 113no, Drona Modhwadia 81no, Richard Beardshaw 58) by 309 runs

S & L Corby 97 all out (N De Britto 4-7, M Yaqub 4-26) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 101-0 (C Darbyshire 56no) by 10 wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 201 all out (Amit Patel 43no, Brody Willerton 5-17) lost to Thurleigh 296-8 (Chris Wood 85, Sam Richardson 75) by 95 runs

Division Five: Bugbrooke 137-8 (Ben Tompkins 49no) beat Willoughby 136 all out (Scott Cluley 57) by two wickets

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 141 all out (James Coles 40, Paul Guest 4-34) lost to Raunds Town 145-1 (Ben Simpson 69) by nine wickets

Long Buckby v Bedford - Bedford conceded

MK Air 249-8 (Chris Timms 103, Aaron Nicholson 4-84) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 93 all out (Vinodh Kumar 4-23) by 156 runs

North Crawley 163 all out (J Collings 51, P Harris 5-11) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 165-3 (Alex Berry 82no, A Sewell 47) by seven wickets

Wellingborough Town IIs 137 all out (Harrison Coe 5-44) lost to Kettering Town IIs 228 all out (Simon Court 47, Harry Tanser 42, Charlie Court 42, Bilal Sheikh 4-51) by 91 runs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 185-6 (Tajinder Sahota 49) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 181-9 by four wickets

Geddington IIs 231-6 (Bradley Armer 99no, Benjamin York 73no) beat Towcestrians 229-7 (Quintin Allen 63, Robson Kightley 51) by four wickets

Mears Ashby 171-6 (G Reis 76) beat Westcroft IIs 169 all out (U Shaikh 61, M Saram 4-46) by four wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 194 all out (Timothy Jakeman 48) lost to Barby IIs 247-9 (Ryan Sneddon 43) by 53 runs

Thrapston IIs 184 all out (D Kumawat 6-39) beat Overstone Park IIIs 142 all out by 42 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIs 252-3 beat S & L Corby IIs 207-9 (R Patel 64, R Gavin 5-25) by 45 runs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 133 all out (Sam Gomez 46, Aamir Abbas Malik 4-22) lost to Great Houghton IIs 200 all out (Alex Osborn 61, Rohan Bisht 45) by 67 runs

Irchester 162 all out (B Tate 49, S Haider Ali 4-20) lost to Old IIs 163-5 by five wickets

Irthlingborough Town IIs 304 all out (Luke Fleming 72, Leighton Griffiths 53, Dean Czyz 44) beat Haddon IIs 130 all out (Mark Parker 4-27) by 174 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 217-9 (M Baba 115) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 207 all out (K Mahmood 46, G Sharma 41, T Varkey 5-59) by 10 runs

New Bradwell IIs 186-9 (Alex D'Souza 47no) beat Rushton 183 all out (Cameron Thompson 75, Nikesh Parmar 46, Rajeev Segan 4-17) by one wicket

Yelvertoft 200 all out (G White 53) beat Horton House IIs 129 all out (K Rayapaneni 4-18) by 71 runs

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs 134-1 (Nathan Joshi 73no, Jay Gilbert 41) beat Podington IIs 129 all out (David Lloyd-Jones 43no, Sven Sartain 6-23) by nine wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton 183 all out (Ram Prakesh Reddy Bollapally 58, Henry Xenophou 41, Joe Woolley 4-10) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 195-7 (Joe Woolley 70, Rob Thrippleton 51) by 12 runs

Earls Barton IIs 141 all out (G Crisp 64, J Waghela 4-25) beat North Crawley IIs 140 all out (R Athapattu 54, P Smith 6-48) by one run

Gretton 215-3 (Robert Ellis 64, Liam Park 62no, James Bates 41) lost to Braunston Paddox 219-5 (Elijah Glover 124no) by five wickets

Olney Town IIs 216-3 (Jack Lay 70no, Matt Bacon 46, Luke Richardson 45) beat Brixworth IIIs 213-9 (James Knight 58) by seven wickets

Westcroft IIIs 149 all out (Muhammad Usman 41) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 200 all out (Daniel Austin 53, Amjad Farooq Irshad 4-34) by 51 runs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs 80-8 beat St Michaels 78 all out (A Unnikrishnan 4-10) by two wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 225-4 (Danny Carter 61, Mark Richardson 41no, Ashok Dave 40) lost to Isham 226-3 (Christopher Barton 103, Adnan Akbar 77no) by seven wickets

Stony Stratford IVs 169-4 (T Parsotam 70) beat MK Air IIs 167-8 (R Sharma 62, N Kavali 40, T Winton 4-30) by six wickets

Wollaston IIIs v Rothwell Town IIs - Rothwell conceded

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs 138-9 (Mark Denton 50) lost to Long Buckby IIs 139-9 (Luke Church 79no, Harry Moors 4-10) by one wicket

Grange Park 260-7 (J Rust 56, J Hill 44, P Wilson 4-48) beat Oundle Town IIIs 176 all out (R Pinnington 4-35) by 84 runs

Towcestrians IIs 93 all out (S Faulkner 50, R Heyworth 4-28) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 145-7 (D Blatch 42) by 52 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 122 all out (Antony Mottola 47, Vishal Sharma 5-8) lost to Kettering Town IVs 194-8 (Martin Reece 102no) by 72 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 110 all out (Kevin Taylor 6-31) lost to Horton House IIIs 114-6 by four wickets

Division 11: Barton Seagrave 148 all out (J Browne 46, S Saghir 4-29) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 151-1 (H Baker 92no) by nine wickets

Raunds Town IIs 42 all out (Devender Kumar 5-12, Cameron Simpson 5-25) lost to Weldon IIs 43-5 (Thysse De Reuck 5-7) by five wickets

Sun Hardingstone IIs 182-8 (Dane Manderfield 67) lost to Geddington IIIs 184-9 (Benedict Harvey 88no, Lee Bennett 4-60) by one wicket

Thrapston IIIs 196 all out beat St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 158 all out by 38 runs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 44-9 (J Wildman 4-11, L Smith 4-14) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 235-3 (R Smith 95no, A Jupp 84) by 191 runs

Haddon IIIs 100 all out (Raj Sivalingam 7-34) lost to Barby IIIs 164 all out (Branden Tucker 66, Seb Tubb 5-11) by 64 runs

Pytchley 149-6 (Kishor Patel 52no, Luke Shackleton 43) beat Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 147 all out (Warren Goldring 4-24) by four wickets

S & L Corby IIIs 175 all out (B Patel 60) lost to Great Oakley IIs 248-9 (D Page 65, A Cullen 59, S Marshall 43, A Hayes 40, C Connelly 5-58) by 73 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 102 all out (Graham Simpson 5-4) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 103-3 (Graham Simpson 42no) by seven wickets

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 72 all out (Kallum Pagano 4-15, Matt Organ 4-16) lost to Towcestrians IIIs 193 all out (Andy Roberts 53, Matt Organ 42, David Bodily 5-30) by 121 runs

Isham IIs 311-7 (Vijay Rathee 119, Nithya Babu 61, Rajeev Maan 60, Neil Kitchener 4-57) beat Old IIIs 127-9 (Adnan Nawaz 72, Sathya Babu 5-17) by 184 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 71-1 beat Bugbrooke IIIs 69 all out (Andy Heather 7-17) by nine wickets

Northampton Saints IVs 110 all out lost to Burton Latimer IVs 192-6 (Tim Burton 50, Rory McGrenaghan 50) by 82 runs

Willoughby IIs 173-2 (Aiden Porter 117) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 170-8 (Andrew Brierley 96no) by eight wickets

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v S & L Corby IVs - S&L Corby conceded

Great Oakley IIIs 168-6 (Ethan Reece 71no) lost to Bowden IIIs 231-5 (Chris Tolley 125no) by 63 runs

Horton House IVs 174-7 (Sainath Ravikumar 84no) beat Kettering Town Vs 148 all out (Richard Clark 45) by 26 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 170-9 (David Heathfield 83, Darren Hall 4-21) lost to Thrapston IVs 172-5 (Mike Coyne 43, Kieran Gibbons 40no) by five wickets

Overstone Park IVs 217-8 (David Sales 104no, N Patel 47) beat Yelvertoft IIs 216-8 (B Bollu 60, A Vonteddu 44, S Kelly 4-53) by two wickets

Division 15: Barby IVs 144 all out (Ricki Mistry 4-30) lost to Grange Park IIs 149-1 (Alan Firmin 64no, Jon Tiley 40) by nine wickets

MK Air IIIs 163-6 (A Pyaraka 44) beat Weldon IIIs 162-9 (M Mcauley 44, V Anand 4-37) by four wickets

North Crawley IIIs 129-8 beat Wellingborough Indians IIIs 126 all out by two wickets

Rushton IIs 122 all out (Lee Parsons 5-29) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 140 all out by 18 runs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions 129-4 (Mohamed Iqbal 56) beat Byfield 128 all out (Tom Campbell 40) by six wickets

Syresham 209-3 (S Boardman 69, A Beckett 54no) beat Finmere 74 all out (D Hopkins 4-18) by 122 runs

Thornborough 61-8 (Tom Wood 4-24) beat Sibford 60 all out (Harry Heritage 6-4) by two wickets

Woodford Halse 150 all out (Danish Ali Mehboob 61) lost to Kings Sutton 171 all out (George Coombes 66, Riley Marklew 5-35) by 21 runs

Wroxton 266-8 (Adnan Ahmed 78, Ansar Aslam 65) beat Evenley 263-6 (Sandy Duncan 97, Ben Patterson 60) by two wickets

XLC Print Studios Division One: Castlethorpe 168-5 (E Tate 46) beat Chipping Warden 167 all out (S Jones 44, K Quiambao 6-24) by five wickets

Evenley IIs 95 all out (J O'Hare 4-27) lost to Printers 98-2 by eight wickets

Maids Moreton 47-0 beat Hanslope 45 all out (F Crossley 5-8, C Coxhill 4-12) by 10 wickets

Wardington 53 all out (Vipin Raj Vijaya 4-6) lost to Great Northampton 226-7 (Basil Mathew 76no, Akhil Joseph 42) by 173 runs

Wicken 227 all out (Ravaj Amanulla 91, Abhishek Anand 58no, Matt Desborough 4-25) beat Bodicote 117 all out (Piyushkumar Raichura 5-24) by 110 runs

Division Two: Brackley IIIs 137 all out (Stuart Green 47) lost to Banbury Lions IIs 138-3 (Rahim Janaid 40no) by seven wickets

Byfield IIs 83-1 (Rueban Hall 59no) beat Thornborough IIs 79 all out by eight wickets

Crown 239-4 (Abdul Rahim 82) beat Syresham IIs 238 all out (David Mitson 126, Scott Wilson 51, Waqas Nasimi 4-63) by six wickets

Great Northampton IIs 274-9 (Nikhil Paul 101, Ajimon Alex 64, Jacob B 57) beat Wroxton IIs 149 all out by 125 runs

Preston Bissett 66 all out (Zeeshan Ali 4-11) lost to Woodford Halse IIs 71-3 by seven wickets

Tuesday, June 17

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Isham 130-7 lost to Irthlingborough Town 133-7 by three wickets

Thrapston 119-4 (Oliver Bennett 50, Max Granger 36no, Christian Dalziel 2-18, Freddie Harrow 2-33) beat Weekley & Warkton 118-8 (Jacob Workman 62, Chris Stoker 3-9, Tyler Phillips 3016) by six wickets

South Northants Cricket League

Wardington Cup: Kings Sutton 109-5 (George Coombes 66, Dan Boys 28, Manu Rishi 3-22, Mirza Muzaffar 2-21) beat Wicken 108-8 (George Coombes 2-11, Henry Whitehouse 2-13) by five wickets

Sibford 146-6 (O Broom 46, A Pallett 33, P Pavithran 3-19) beat Great Northampton 129 all out (A Alex 41, E Frape 4-25, A Beaumont-Dark 2-16) by 17 runs

Syresham 114-8 lost to Banbury Lions 153-6 by 39 runs

Wroxton v Finmere – Finmere conceded

Fixtures

Saturday, June 21

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Kislingbury Temperance; Finedon Dolben v Stony Stratford; Geddington v Kettering Town; Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians; Rushden and Higham Town v Oundle Town

Division One: Irthlingborough Town v Haddon; Loddington & Mawsley v Burton Latimer; Thrapston v Horton House; Weekley & Warkton v Brixworth; Wellingborough Town v Peterborough Town IIs; Wollaston v Overstone Park

Division Two: Brigstock v Barby: Brixworth IIs v Wollaston IIs; Earls Barton v Finedon Dolben IIs; Oundle Town IIs v Weldon; Stony Stratford IIs v Rothwell Town; Wellingborough Indians v Northampton Saints

Division Three: Bowden v Bold Dragoon; Heyford v Westcroft; Old Northamptonians IIs v Great Houghton; Overstone Park IIs v Wellingborough OGs; Spencer Bruerne v Podington; Sun Hardingstone v Old

Division Four: Cogenhoe v Rushden and Higham Town IIs; New Bradwell v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Northampton Saints IIs v Carrib United; Olney Town v S & L Corby; St Crispin & Harlestone v Great Oakley; Thurleigh v Old Northamptonians IIIs

Division Five: Bedford v North Crawley; Burton Latimer IIs v Bugbrooke; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Long Buckby; Kettering Town IIs v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Raunds Town v MK Air; Willoughby v Wellingborough Town IIs

Division Six: Barby IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs; Overstone Park IIIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIs; S & L Corby IIs v Mears Ashby; Stony Stratford IIIs v Thrapston IIs; Towcestrians v Desborough Town IIs; Westcroft IIs v Geddington IIs

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs; Haddon IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; Horton House IIs v Bowden IIs; Old IIs v New Bradwell IIs; Old Northamptonians IVs v Irchester; Rushton v Yelvertoft

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Westcroft IIIs; Brixworth IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs; North Crawley IIs v Gretton; Podington IIs v Earls Barton IIs; Wellingborough OGs IIs v Olney Town IIs

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs; Isham v Heyford IIs; MK Air IIs v Wollaston IIIs; Rothwell Town IIs v Bugbrooke IIs; St Michaels v Stony Stratford IVs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs; Horton House IIIs v Finedon Dolben IVs; Kettering Town IVs v Towcestrians IIs; Long Buckby IIs v Grange Park; Oundle Town IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs

Division 11: Geddington IIIs v Thrapston IIIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Sun Hardingstone IIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Brigstock IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Raunds Town IIs; Weldon IIs v Barton Seagrave

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Cogenhoe IIs; Great Oakley IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v Pytchley; Stony Stratford Vs Haddon IIIs

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs v Willoughby IIs; Burton Latimer IVs v Brixworth IVs; Old IIIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Isham IIs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Northampton Saints IVs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Horton House IVs; Kettering Town Vs Old Northamptonians Vs; S & L Corby IVs v Overstone Park IVs; Thrapston IVs v Braunston Paddox IIs; Yelvertoft IIs v Great Oakley IIIs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v North Crawley IIIs; Grange Park IIs v MK Air IIIs; Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs; Weldon IIIs v Haddon IVs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Rushton IIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Kings Sutton; Byfield v Woodford Halse; Sibford v Finmere; Thornborough v Evenley; Wroxton v Syresham

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote v Castlethorpe; Evenley IIs v Hanslope; Great Northampton v Wicken: Printers v Maids Moreton; Wardington v Chipping Warden

Division Two: Brackley IIIs v Byfield IIs; Crown v Wroxton IIs; Preston Bissett v Banbury Lions IIs; Syresham IIs v Great Northampton IIs; Woodford Halse IIs v Thornborough IIs

Tuesday, June 24

NCL T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Brixworth v St Crispin & Harlestone; Earls Barton v Overstone Park; Great Houghton v MK Air; Haddon v Sun Hardingstone; Horton House v Spencer Bruerne; Northampton Saints v Bugbrooke; Wollaston v Stony Stratford IIs

NCL T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Burton Latimer v Isham; Finedon Dolben IIs v Thrapston; Great Oakley v Weekley & Warkton; Old v Loddington & Mawsley; Weldon v Kettering Town IIs; Wellingborough Indians v Wellingborough Town

Wednesday, June 25

Northants Cricket League

Women's Midweek League: Finedon Dolben v Horton House Blue; Haddon v Overstone Park; Horton House Red v Geddington; Kettering Town v Saints; Old v Irthlingborough Town; Thrapston Green v Brixworth