County secure loan deal for Essex all-rounder Coles

Northants have bolstered their squad with the loan signing of Essex all-rounder Matt Coles.

Coles has played more than 1,000 first class matches, having started his career at Kent.



A right-arm fast bowler who bats left handed, the 29-year-old has scored more than 2,500 first class runs and is closing in on his 350th first-class wicket.



Coles was named in the team to face Durham in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match at the Riverside Ground and struck during his first over, dismissing Gareth Harte.



And Northants assistant coach Phil Rowe is delighted to have Coles on board at the County.



“He’s a talented all round cricketer, he’ll bring competition for places and cover to the squad.” Rowe said.



“He’s a player we’ve admired for a number of years, he’s a big character and brings a big personality, we’re looking forward to having that in the dressing room.”



Coles will be with the club until July 11.