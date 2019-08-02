Cobb wants quick reaction from Steelbacks after disappointing Derbyshire defeat

Josh Cobb has urged the Steelbacks to get back in the groove quickly after they suffered a disappointing defeat to Derbyshire Falcons on Friday night.

Northants fell to a six-wicket loss, which came with two overs of the Falcons innings remaining.

Derbyshire made fairly light work of the chase thanks to 60 from Luis Reece and an impressive unbeaten 59 from 31 balls from Wayne Madsen.

It provided only a second Vitality T20 Blast win of the season for the Falcons, while the Steelbacks, who had racked up 180 for five, have still earned only one success.

And Cobb, who passed 3,000 career T20 runs on his way to a superb 84 from 50 balls, said: "I thought we were definitely in the game at half-time but in the last four or five overs they actually bowled very well.

"We probably didn't get as many runs as we wanted at the end.

"It was nice for me to get a few out of the middle but if myself or Rosso (opener Adam Rossington, who made 50) could have batted through to the end there we would have been getting closer to 200.

"So far our bowling's been excellent, but that wasn't the case tonight.

"Our batting had struggled but we did well with the bat tonight and not the bowling.

"We need to put it all together in the next few games and get on a run towards the back end of the comp."

Northants' next T20 game comes on Wednesday as they welcome Durham to the County Ground (start time 6.30pm).