Coach Thomas unhappy with County Ground pitch as Foxes suffer Steelbacks defeat

Ravi Bopara chats to Logan van Beek after steering the Steelbacks to a five-wicket win over Leicestershire Foxes (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leicestershire Foxes coach Alfonso Thomas was unimpressed with the playing surface as his side were beaten by five wickets in their Vitality Blast North Group clash with the Steelbacks at the County Ground on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big crowd turned out at Wantage Road for the first home T20 match of the summer, but instead of being treated to the standard County Ground diet of big sixes and fours, they watched on as batters on both sides struggled on a wicket with a lot of life and movement in it.

The match was played on the same pitch that Steelbacks Women had seen off Leicestershire in their T20 match earlier in the day, and after the Foxes had been asked to bat, they had no answer to the brilliance of Ben Sanderson (4-15) and David Willey (3-20) as they were reduced to 39 for seven!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan van Beek dug in to hit 42 and see his side to a respectable 122 all out, before the bulk of the Steelbacks batters also struggled to find any sort of rhythm before getting home with five wickets and just four balls to spare.

Ravi Bopara showed all of his experience to hit an unbeaten 46 from 40 balls, while a late cameo from George Bartlett, who hit a six and three fours in his 26 from 17 balls, was crucial to the Steelbacks claiming what turned out to be a nervy victory.

It was a first defeat of the season for the in-form Foxes, and Thomas admitted: "I don't think the wicket was the best and conducive to Twenty20 cricket.

"I think people come to watch 180 plays 180 rather than batters struggling to get 120, so I think the pitch could have been a bit better but they bowled well and caught us off guard a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We ended the powerplay at 27 for six and it's always going to be a battle coming back from that.

"We battled hard to put a score on the board but we don't want our numbers eight and nine to be batting the majority of the overs.

"I thought the guys then bowled really well in the powerplay, and the Northants batters were conservative, which I was surprised about, but the experience of Bopara guided them home."