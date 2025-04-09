The Northants Steelbacks Women's squad for the 2025 season

Head coach David Ripley believes Northants Steelbacks Women will have a 'good and competitive side' when they begin the newly established Tier 2 Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup competitions.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have today announced the 14-strong squad for the summer ahead, which includes five players who have signed dual-registered deals from the academies of Tier 1 teams Essex and Blaze.

The squad will have different captains for the T20 and One Day Cup competitions, with Gemma Marriott leading the shorter format team and Anisha Patel in charge of the 50-over side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripley, a two-time T20 Blast winner as coach of the Steelbacks men's side, was named head coach last summer, and he and his staff have been busy piecing together a squad for the season ahead.

"We're really pleased with our recruitment, we've put together what we think is a very good and competitive side," said Ripley.

"Everyone in that squad has worked extremely hard to get where they are today and they're all very eager to be part of the squad.

"We also have an exciting bunch of under-18 Northamptonshire players that will support and challenge the squad through the summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks Women kick off their 2025 campaign with a trip to Leicestershire in the League Two Metro Bank One Day Cup on April 20, while their first home game sees them host Gloucestershire at Geddington Cricket Club on Sunday, April 27.

Northants chief executive Ray Payne said: "It's a really exciting time for our Steelbacks Women, they've got a great leader in Rips and have assembled a very good squad.

"We want to be able to develop and nurture the best cricketing talent and this is a very good first step in that direction.

"We're all very excited for the future of women's cricket and we're wishing all of the players and staff the best of luck for the season ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 Steelbacks Women Squad: Gemma Marriott (20 over captain); Anisha Patel (50 over captain); Bella Howarth (Blaze); Lenny Simms; Mabel Reid (Essex); Ella Phillips; Katherine Speed; Emily Carpenter (Blaze); Amelia Kemp; Poppy Smart; Beth Ascott; May Drinkell (Essex); Bethan Robinson; Alecia Presland; Abby Butcher (Essex) will replace May Drinkell for T20 games.