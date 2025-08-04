Coach Croft confident Lancashire can thrive despite losing 13 players to The Hundred

Lancashire's interim head coach Steven Croft

Lancashire interim head coach Steve Croft is confident his side can shake off the loss of 13 players to The Hundred and still have an impact in the Metro Bank One Day Cup - starting with Tuesday's opener against Northants Steelbacks at Sedbergh (start 11am).

Northants may have lost four key men to The Hundred in David Willey, Saif Zaib, Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw, but the Red Rose have been decimated by call-ups to the controversial franchise competition.

They have lost Jimmy Anderson, Tom Aspinwall, Jos Buttler, Rocky Flintoff, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Matty Hurst, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Mitch Stanley, Luke Wells and Luke Wood, who are all heading off to various parts of the country.

They are also without England pace bowler Saqib Mahmood due to injury.

But Croft is looking at the positives and believes the young players who will be offered an opportunity to play senior cricket can make their mark, alongside the core of experienced players who remain.

Lancashire will be captained by Australian Marcus Harris, and they can also field the likes of Tom Bailey and Jack Blatherwick, and Croft told cricket.lancashirecricket.co.uk: "I think the last six to eight weeks have been really good, and we want to keep that going.

“Obviously, we lose a lot of players to the Hundred. But that gives opportunity to the younger lads. We’ve made an addition with Arav Shetty (academy player signed on a rookie contract), and it’s a really exciting time.

“Some of these lads have really deserved the opportunity.

“George Bell's not just been knocking on the door, he's been banging on the door. He's put some really big runs up there, as have others with bat and ball.

"You've got the senior players in Marcus Harris, Tom Bailey and the likes, then the younger ones at the other end and I think it's a great competition for that.

"As a player, you always took a lot from the senior professionals, especially those who have played international cricket and been there. The best place for that learning is actually playing and getting out there.

“We lose 12 players or so to the Hundred, but I back the players we’ve got.”

Lancashire warmed up for their clash with the Steelbacks with a 30-run win over Cheshire at the picturesque Sedbergh ground on Sunday.