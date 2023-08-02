Coach Arthur disappointed as Derbyshire lose 'very talented' Scrimshaw to Northants

George Scrimshaw in action for Derbyshire Falcons against the Steelbacks in June (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

It was announced on Wednesday that the 25-year-old pace man will leave Derby and head to Northampton over the winter after he signed a three-year deal at Wantage Road.

On announcing his departure, Derbyshire revealed in a statement that the the club had offered Scrimshaw 'significantly improved' contract, but that he had decided to head for pastures new.

Former South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka coach Arthur said: “George is a very talented fast bowler and someone we had hoped to keep."But unfortunately he has chosen to go elsewhere and we wish him the best for the future."

Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur

Scrimshaw has been a key player in Derbyshire's T20 team for the past three seasons, claiming 57 wickets in 40 matches.

He hasn't been as prominent in 50-over or red ball cricket, but earlier this month he showed his potential in the longer form of the game by claiming a maiden first-class five-wicket haul against Sussex.

Arthur certainly saw him as one for the future, and admitted: "It’s never easy losing first team players.

"But as we are seeing across the county game, there are moves happening all over the country and we will continue to give ourselves the best possible chance to compete in 2024.”

The blow has been softened for Derbyshire as they have already made two fast bowing signings for next season, picking up Pat Brown from Worcestershire and also signing Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for the T20 Blast.

On his decision to leave Derbyshire, a club he joined from Worcestershire in 2021, Scrimshaw said: “I will forever be grateful for my time at Derbyshire”

“Of course, this wasn’t an easy decision and I’ve loved my time at the club and the successes I’ve had here, but I feel now is the time to take on a new challenge.

"Everyone at Derbyshire, from coaches to the players and supporters, have all been fantastic and they will always mean a great deal to me.”