Centurion Vasconcelos says luck was on his side as Northants grab narrow lead at Durham

Ricardo Vasconcelos admits he rode his luck as he racked up an unbeaten century to give Northants a narrow lead on the second day at Durham.

The in-form batsman made 105 not out from 200 balls as the County closed on 254 for six, leading by one run.

It was a topsy-turvy second day of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash at Emirates Riverside as Durham fought back with the ball after a difficult start.

Northants got to 46 without loss, replying to the hosts' 253 all out, but Durham had them 174 for six before Vasconcelos and Brett Hutton (34no) put together a partnership.

Vasconcelos had been dropped at slip by Jack Burnham early in his innings, and he made the most of the reprieve to put Northants in command.

"In the context of the game it was an important knock," the 21-year-old said.

"I was looking to set it up for the next innings because looking at the forecast it's going to be a shortened game.

"We've got to try to get as far in front as we possibly can.

"I got quite lucky but you've got to ride the luck and make the most of it when that comes.

"You don't always get it, but today it came off."

Brydon Carse has so far been the star of the show for Durham.

Carse made 77 not out before taking three for 62 from 17 overs.

And he said: "When myself and (Ben) Raine got together yesterday it was all about breaking it down into small sessions.

"When we came off at tea he said we had to bat out yesterday.

"I was really happy to do that with Ben for the team. We were very patient going about our business, but I was happy that we could spend time out there.

"It wasn't pretty at times, but we achieved what we wanted to achieve.

"I was chuffed that I could contribute to the team.

"Myself and Ben have put a lot of work into our batting and runs down the order are going to be important going on in the season."