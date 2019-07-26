Brown wants bosses to hand him British title eliminator

Drew Brown hopes his 12th straight win will lead to an eliminator for the British super-welterweight championship.

BT Sport viewers saw the 23-year-old from Far Cotton dominate hardened journeyman Lewis van Poetsch over four rounds in Altrincham.

Brown is now hoping boxing bosses will give the green light to a proposed British title eliminator against Scotland’s Paul Kean.

John Daly, who’s been with Brown since he was nine years old at his Towcester Road gym, says Brown is ready for a step up after his latest showing.

“Drew looked very good,” he said.

“He was up against a heavier journeyman who never gets stopped – and I thought Drew was outstanding.

“Drew is known as a very tidy boxer who’s good to watch – and I was very happy with him and so was Driton (Muxhaxheri).”

As always, Brown was straight down to business at the opening bell, throwing quality punches in twos and threes.

Van Poetsch tightened his defences, but with his wide repertoire of punches, Brown found a way through and got van Poetsch’s attention with an uppercut.

Van Poetsch is known on the circuit for his granite chin, but that punch made him step back and blink.

Brown also got the better of it on the rare occasions when van Poetsch led off.

Commentator – and former two-weight world champion – Paulie Malignaggi was full of praise for Brown after he landed a smart counter punch in the third and later in the session van Poetsch nodded to acknowledge Brown had found the target with an uppercut.

Brown landed another sharp right hand on the counter in the fourth and van Poetsch was relieved to hear the final bell.