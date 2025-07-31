Broad and Bartlett steady the ship as Northants fight back against Derbyshire

George Bartlett is 60 not out overnight for Northants

George Bartlett and Justin Broad shared an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 111 to lead the Northants recovery in response to Derbyshire’s first innings total of 377 all out at Wantage Road on Wednesday.

Bartlett has endured a difficult season and had scored just 270 runs in 14 innings going into this game, but he equalled his season’s best of 60 not out made in the opening round of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two in April, while Broad, returning after a wrist injury, struck an unbeaten 64.

The pair batted through the evening session, having come together with Northants in bother at 154 for five, and they saw their team to 265 for five at the close, a deficit of 112 runs going into day three.

Earlier, Northants skipper Luke Procter anchored the innings with a gritty 71 at the top of the order before becoming one of a trio of departures in quick succession prior to tea that looked to have left his side in big trouble.

Earlier, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the final two Derbyshire wickets to register figures of six for 118, his best in the County Championship - and a brilliant response to his wicketless and expensive stint at Middlesex last week.

“Broady and Barts played brilliantly there to steady the ship and eat away at the deficit, so we’ve clawed it back nicely and it’s a big first session on Thursday," said vice-captain Lewis McManus, who batted at three and was dismissed for 17.

"I’m really delighted for the two lads there at the end to get us into a strong position.

“We’ll look to get a bit of a lead and put them under pressure in the third innings.

"The pitch is certainly spinning and if we can get some runs on the board for Yuzi (Chahal) to be able to be aggressive, we’ll back ourselves.”

Luis Reece claimed two wickets for Derbyshire, and he feels his side are slightly unfortunate not to be in a better position.

“Northants played really nicely in the afternoon, but the boys have run in hard, put the ball in the right areas and tried to make things happen," he said.

"We’re doing the right things and we’ve got to make sure we’re doing it for long enough in this game for those rewards to come.

“It’s a slowish wicket and I think that could be why things go quiet at times. It’s about taking those little windows when they arrive and cashing in.

“We were probably more on the unlucky side of things, on another day they could be seven or eight down now. I don’t think we’ve got the rewards we’ve deserved so far."

Earlier, McManus had been awarded his County cap in a pre-play presentation led by head coach Darren Lehmann.

“It was a special day and really nice to have my wife and daughter and the rest of the family here," said the 30-year-old, who joined Northants from Hampshire in 2022.

"I’ve loved my time at Northamptonshire so far and hopefully there are many more appearances to come.

“It’s nice to be a part of that list of names, it’s a very subjective honour and one you aspire to achieve at some stage."

Play on day three at the County Ground is scheduled to start at 11am.

Quotes courtesy of Ben Kosky