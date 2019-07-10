British Grand Prix to stay in Northamptonshire until at least 2024 as Silverstone agrees deal with F1

The bosses at Silverstone Circuit have agreed a five-year deal with Formula One to continue hosting the British Grand Prix until at least 2024.

F1 chairman Chase Carey, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle, and British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) chairman John Grant announced the new deal at a press conference at the Northamptonshire track today (Wednesday, July 10).

Mr Carey said: "Clearly we're thrilled to have this in place, Silverstone is one of the signature races on our calendar and truly a special event."

This weekend's race was potentially the last one at Silverstone after the BRDC, which owns the track, activated the break clause in its contract two years ago, saying the cost of hosting the Grand Prix had become too much.

The BRDC’s current contract to host the British Grand Prix - agreed in 2009 with the previous owners of F1 – requires the organisation to pay a promoter’s fee to Liberty Media in order to host the race.

This promoter’s fee increases by five per cent every year, meaning that over the first eight years of the contract, the five per cent escalator has increased the fee from £11.5m in 2010 to £16.2m in 2017.

But the three parties have now agreed a deal which Mr Grant described as one they are 'comfortable with'.

"We look forward to five years of stability with our relationship with F1, which is long enough to continue to invest in the development of F1 at Silverstone," he said.

A recent sticking point has been the idea of a race in London, which was described as a direct competitor of the event at Silverstone.

Mr Casey would not be drawn any further on the discussions on bringing F1 to the city, but said it is an 'interesting opportunity', while Mr Grant said anything that brings more fans is good for them.

The first F1 world championship race was held in 1950 at Silverstone, and it has been the permanent home of the British Grand Prix since 1987.

When asked by the Chronicle & Echo about Silverstone and the British GP's importance of supporting the county's economy, Mr Grant said he is pleased to be able to keep backing so many businesses and jobs.

