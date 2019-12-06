Boyd: Saints must turn scraps to gold against Leinster

'If you get too loose, they will kill you'.

That is the warning from Chris Boyd to his Saints players ahead of Saturday's showdown with unbeaten Leinster at Franklin's Gardens.

But Boyd still wants his side to play with an element of risk, admitting they simply have to if they are to shock the Irish giants this weekend.

Leinster have enjoyed a superb start to the season, winning all nine matches across the Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup.

They were also unbeaten during pre-season, earning a 34-26 win at Saints on September 12.

And Boyd said: "Leinster play like an international side, they don't give you any opportunities.

"I remember watching the semi-finals and final (of the Champions Cup) last year, and there was hardly a risk taken in the games.

"Saracens and Leinster do it exceptionally well.

"If you get too loose, they will kill you.

"They've got a great set piece, they're defensively very well organised and they play territory so they're not going to give you very much.

"The question will be whether we can get enough scraps and turn them into gold because if we don't it's going to be a long day at the office."

When asked whether free-flowing Saints will have to rein themselves in against Leinster, Boyd said: "Not really.

"When we play most of the teams in the Premiership we have to take a level of risk to get over the top of them.

"We'll have to continue that philosophy without being suicidal."

Leinster had the luxury of resting their frontline stars for last weekend's league win at Glasgow Warriors.

And they will come fully loaded to Franklin's Gardens.

"They're certainly a benchmark because they haven't lost this season," Boyd added.

"I had a look at the Glasgow game last Sunday and going from Lyon to Glasgow they made 13 changes to their starting 15.

"I don't understand how that league works particularly but what I do know is that the very best players at Leinster and Munster don't play very much.

"They'll be nice and fresh."

Saints scored five tries in a 36-13 success at home to Leicester Tigers last weekend.

But Boyd said: "We're not going to get that much time and space to play against Leinster - it's going to be completely different.

"Win or lose, I just want us to walk off the field here on Saturday and for the supporters to be able to say that the boys gave all they've got.

"We want to work hard and enjoy doing it."